A man who punched a bar patron early Wednesday may be a member of a fraternity and an acquaintance of the victim, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating one specific man named by the assault victim Wednesday. Around 1:02 a.m., police were dispatched to Public House for an assault.
The victim declined medical attention from paramedics. He reported his assailant, who may be 21 or 22 years old, pushed into him as he was exiting Public House and then struck him in the face with a closed fist.
During the assault, the assailant told the victim something to the effect of “if you’re going to talk about our fraternity, then say it to our face.” Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith confirmed this statement wasn’t in direct quotes.
According to the report, the victim’s face was bloody and he had a laceration on the left side of his mouth. Police believe the assailant may be a member of a fraternity, though the report didn’t name any fraternity in particular.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — The driver of a motorcycle reported stolen from North Carolina wasn’t arrested early Wednesday after police discovered the bike lacking a license plate, according to a police report.
The Suzuki motorcycle didn’t have a license plate, the keyhole was punched, the gas cap didn’t match the vehicle and the wires were stripped. The report says police checked the VIN and discovered the bike was stolen from North Carolina.
The driver claimed he purchased the bike from an elderly lady and said the backpack on the bike didn’t belong to him. According to the report, police checked with customers at the Valero gas station to see if it belonged to anyone to no avail.
Searching it as abandoned property, officers found marijuana and methamphetamine inside and turned the narcotics over to Denton police evidence. The motorcycle was towed and Beckwith said it doesn’t appear that the driver has any charges pending as of Thursday.
1900 block of North Elm Street — Two men found with various cans of alcohol were on the top of the Wellspring Christian Academy Wednesday afternoon even after they were trespassed that same day, according to a police report.
The 45- and 47-year-old men with the same last name were arrested and charged with criminal trespass. They were allegedly sitting on top of the fire escape and blocking the exit. The report says they were already trespassed from the property earlier in the day by a different officer.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 467 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 36 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.