A 30-year-old man who was supposed to be the designated driver for a group was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication to prevent him from driving drunk, according to police.
At about 12:24 a.m. Friday, officers were patrolling the 1200 block of West Hickory Street when they observed two males standing beside a truck in the parking lot, according to Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith.
Officers contacted them, and the 30-year-old man’s speech was slurred. The 30-year-old man told officers that he planned to drive the vehicle.
The man admitted to consuming multiple beers in this area but denied being drunk and acknowledged that he was buzzed, according to Beckwith.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test and determined that the man was intoxicated. Beckworth said officers confirmed that the 30-year-old man was supposed to be the designated driver for his group. She said officers believed the man endangered himself or others because he intended to operate a motor vehicle with multiple passengers in a public place while intoxicated.
The man was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. Texas Penal Code Section 49.02 classifies public intoxication as a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 and a permanent criminal conviction.
Other Reports
1100 block of South Loop 288 – Officers witnessed a 33-year-old walking into ongoing traffic, and the man ignored officers’ command to get out of the road, according to a police report.
At about 3:56 p.m. Friday, officers were on patrol in the area when they observed a man walking across the six-lane roadway. According to the report, officers had just spoken to the man 10 minutes prior from a disturbance call, and he was released from the scene.
Officers then watched the man walk across the street slowly and allegedly walk in front of vehicles in the middle of the road.
Officers utilized the loudspeaker in their patrol vehicle and told the man to get out of the roadway. The man turned around and stared at the officers. Officers again told the man to get out of the road, and he started dancing and making hand gestures as vehicles approached. Officers had to activate their emergency lights to get across the roadway due to the traffic.
When they contacted him again, he was confrontational and told officers to take him to jail. The man was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor.
It's illegal for a pedestrian to walk along and on a roadway if an adjacent sidewalk is provided and is accessible to the pedestrian. If a sidewalk is not provided, a pedestrian walking along and on a highway shall, if possible, walk on – the left side of the roadway or the shoulder of the highway facing oncoming traffic, according to the law.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 357 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.