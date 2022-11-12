Blotter
DRC

A 30-year-old man who was supposed to be the designated driver for a group was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication to prevent him from driving drunk, according to police.

At about 12:24 a.m. Friday, officers were patrolling the 1200 block of West Hickory Street when they observed two males standing beside a truck in the parking lot, according to Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

Tags

Recommended for you