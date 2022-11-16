A 46-year-old wanted man allegedly stabbed two people at Winco with a box cutter Tuesday and was found with an unloaded gun and methamphetamine on him, according to a police report.
At about 7:11 p.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to a stabbing call at Winco at 2645 W. University Drive. Multiple callers reported a man with a box cutter was slashing at and hitting people, and that he’d stabbed two people.
Police located the suspect, who was compliant with them. He allegedly admitted to having a knife in his jacket pocket.
He was detained and placed in handcuffs. Police conducted a search and allegedly found a box cutter in his jacket pocket, a pipe coated in a white substance believed to be methamphetamine residue in his pants pocket and an unloaded pistol on him.
Two people had reportedly been stabbed, but the report states one left the scene and could not be identified. The stabbing victim on scene had a minor cut on his neck after the suspect allegedly cut at him from behind. No one was transported to a hospital for further treatment.
Another man said the 46-year-old had threatened him and gave a description of the weapon matching the box cutter police had found. He said the man approached him and asked in a “threatening” tone if they knew each other. He responded that they did not, and the man allegedly threatened to cut him.
The man was arrested and transported to the city jail. During transport to the jail and questioning, he allegedly gave police multiple fake names. And while police inventoried his possessions at the police department, they reportedly found 6.1 grams of a substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon and failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information.
Police also learned he had warrants out of Austin. So, he was also charged with parole violation aggravated kidnapping and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He remained in the city jail as of Wednesday afternoon on bonds totaling $535,820.30 and a parole violation detainer.
Other reports
3900 block of Miramar Drive — A woman reported a possible Whatsapp fraud scam call she received Tuesday in which the person on the phone asked her to read a number aloud then promptly hung up and shuttered her account, according to a police report.
At about 4:22 a.m., police were dispatched for a fraud call. The caller said she kept getting phone calls through Whatsapp asking her for money.
The calls started at about 2:25 a.m. In the initial call, the person on the phone said they were doing a roll call for attendance of a meeting with her relatives. The person sent her a number to show she would be attending.
When the person asked her to say the number, she read it back to them and they immediately hung up. She said the Whatsapp app closed down and wouldn’t let her log back in.
She told police she was concerned the person on the phone might steal her identity or be able to access information attached to her Whatsapp account.
Police advised her to contact her service providers and change her banking passwords.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said she doesn’t see reports of Whatsapp-related scams often and this particular scam was not familiar to her.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 366 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
