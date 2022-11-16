FlashingLights05.JPG
Dallas Morning News file photo

A 46-year-old wanted man allegedly stabbed two people at Winco with a box cutter Tuesday and was found with an unloaded gun and methamphetamine on him, according to a police report.

At about 7:11 p.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to a stabbing call at Winco at 2645 W. University Drive. Multiple callers reported a man with a box cutter was slashing at and hitting people, and that he’d stabbed two people.

