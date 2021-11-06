A man called Denton police Friday night after he left an acquaintance in his vehicle while he shopped at Walmart and came back to find both missing, according to a police report.
At about 7:58 p.m., officers responded to the man’s house after he reported the incident, which occurred at the Loop 288 Walmart. He told officers he parked at the store and left his keys inside his vehicle, along with an acquaintance he recently met. He spent no longer than 10 minutes inside before he came out to find his vehicle was gone, along with the acquaintance.
The report states the vehicle was valued at about $1,500. The man gave police the name of his acquaintance and officers reported the incident as property theft between $750 and $2,500. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3300 block of East University Drive — A woman reported Friday morning that people in a vehicle pulled up next to her at a gas station, stole $20 and tried to run her over, according to a police report.
At about 12:10 a.m, the woman flagged down a Denton County sheriff’s deputy to report she was getting gas with her friends when a vehicle pulled up next to theirs. An unknown person in that vehicle took $20 out of her hand and the driver then attempted to run her over before leaving, she said. The report did not specify if anyone got out of that vehicle.
The report states officers will need to wait until Monday to get surveillance footage from the gas station. The incident was reported as theft under $100 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and the woman said she wants to press charges if the suspects can be found.
200 block of Bonnie Brae Street — A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly entered an apartment office yelling and proceeded to throw another man against a wall and strangle him, according to a police report.
In addition to the man, two other men were involved in the incident, with the one arrested saying he was attacked unprovoked by the other two, who threw him to the ground and strangled him. When officers spoke to the two men, they said it was the first man who started the confrontation. According to their account, he entered an apartment office screaming and yelling before moving to a maintenance garage.
Once in the garage, one of the men tried to speak to the alleged aggressor. At that point, he grabbed his wrist, threw him against a wall and strangled him. The other man wrestled the aggressor to the ground, they said, and he went back into his room. Officers observed red marks on the victim’s neck and wounds on his hands. They also spoke to other witnesses on scene, who confirmed the account of the two men.
Although he allegedly maintained he was the one attacked, the first man was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.