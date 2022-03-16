A Denton man kept his gun pointed to the ground to keep a burglary suspect detained until police got to them at Mack Park Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
A resident in the 2100 block of Oak Tree Drive told police he was working in his front yard when he saw a man walk by with a boombox that looked like one he owned. The report says he went into his garage and saw his JBL speaker was gone. Footage on his Ring camera showed him that the man he saw walk by was the same one who entered his open garage door.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to Mack Park, 1800 E. McKinney St., around 1:53 p.m. after the burglary victim called to say he had a gun and he was detaining a burglary suspect.
Police arrived and saw the two men. The victim told police the other man stole the speaker, a flashlight and a backpack from his garage.
The suspect allegedly started the conversation with police by saying he did something bad. He reported entering an open garage and taking some things. Aside from the property the victim listed, the suspect said he also took a bicycle pump. He was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.
Other reports
500 block of Cardinal Drive — A 19-year-old didn’t get away with a hit-and-run crash Tuesday, despite a witness hearing him claiming victory, according to a police report.
A 911 caller said they were following a GMC Sierra around 11:22 p.m. Tuesday after the truck driver rear-ended her at a red light on South Loop 288. Police caught up with them, followed the truck and found them at The Loop apartments after first losing sight of them.
The GMC was empty but still warm to the touch, according to the report. They spoke with a witness who claimed to hear one of the three truck occupants say that was the proper way to get away with a hit-and-run.
They found the three people still in the area and arrested the driver. He was charged with accident involving damage greater than $200 and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
1400 block of East Sherman Drive — Two women accused each other of assaulting the other first, and one reportedly threw a peanut can at the other, according to a police report.
A woman and her son’s girlfriend were arguing Tuesday when things turned physical. Each claimed to police that the other caused the fight to get physical first and both want to pursue charges against the other.
The older woman claimed her son’s girlfriend got in her face, pushed her against a doorframe causing her pain. She told police she then threw a peanut can at her. It’s unclear if the peanut can was full or empty. The report says her mother had the same story of what happened.
The younger woman insisted she never pushed the older woman, according to the report. She told police they were arguing and then her boyfriend’s mother threw a box of dog treats at her, striking her eye and leaving a bleeding scratch near it. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 405 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 34 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.