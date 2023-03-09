A man reported Wednesday that someone sold his car without his permission while he was in jail on a theft charge, according to a police report.
At about 1:01 p.m., police took a report over the phone regarding a theft in the 2700 block of West University Drive.
The caller said that on March 26, 2022, he was arrested at Walmart for alleged Class A misdemeanor theft. At the time of his arrest, he said he had a female passenger with him and his vehicle was released to her custody. It’s unclear from the report what their relationship was to one another, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
A Denton County judge ultimately dismissed his theft case. But he was wanted for allegedly violating probation by another agency and continued to be incarcerated on that charge. His jail records did not offer further information on this alleged offense.
While he was incarcerated, the passenger allegedly sold his Toyota Corolla, valued at $2,500, without his permission. He said he wants to press charges against her for theft.
He identified the alleged thief, and police are investigating the incident. Theft between $2,500 and $30,000 is a state jail felony. If convicted, the passenger could face 180 days to two years in jail.
Other reports
Auburn Drive and Malone Street — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday, roughly a month after he allegedly took police on a vehicle pursuit from Airport Road to downtown Denton, according to a police report.
On Jan. 30 at about 8 p.m., an officer was driving near Interstate 35 and Bonnie Brae Street. The report states they came to a stop at a red light and noticed a vehicle driving west on Bonnie Brae Street toward Airport Road had no taillights.
The officer turned and followed the vehicle, eventually catching up to it. The report states that two male subjects and one female subject were standing outside the vehicle. One of the males got into the driver’s side of the vehicle.
The officer activates overhead lights and sirens to perform a traffic stop. The officer allegedly heard the male standing outside tell the driver to take off, and the driver did.
Turning onto Airport Road, the driver allegedly accelerated and made several evasive maneuvers. The officer pursued him but eventually lost sight of the vehicle near West Hickory and Welch Streets.
Police visited the address the vehicle was registered to. But they were not able to locate the vehicle. They were able to eventually identify the driver and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
On Thursday at about 12:44 p.m., police were dispatched to a suspicious activity call in a residential area near Auburn Drive and Malone Street. The caller reported multiple people near a park were getting in and out of two vehicles.
When police contacted the group of people, they learned one of them, the 17-year-old, had a warrant out for his arrest from the January incident.
They executed the evading arrest detention with vehicle warrant and transported him to the city jail without incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 371 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
