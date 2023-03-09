Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A man reported Wednesday that someone sold his car without his permission while he was in jail on a theft charge, according to a police report.

At about 1:01 p.m., police took a report over the phone regarding a theft in the 2700 block of West University Drive.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags