A 29-year-old man catcalled at women while consuming beer at Kroger before being arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, according to a police report.

At about 6:24 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Kroger in the 1600 block of South Loop 288 for a report of criminal trespassing. The employee caller said the man was catcalling and whistling at women while drinking deer, according to the report.

