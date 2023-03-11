A 29-year-old man catcalled at women while consuming beer at Kroger before being arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, according to a police report.
At about 6:24 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Kroger in the 1600 block of South Loop 288 for a report of criminal trespassing. The employee caller said the man was catcalling and whistling at women while drinking deer, according to the report.
The man told officers he had started drinking alcoholic beverages at about 4 p.m. before arriving at Kroger. He said he consumed a 20-ounce beer at a nearby restaurant and then went to another business where he consumed more beer, according to the report. The man reportedly said he was going to call a family member for a ride home but would walk home if no one answered.
Officers said they could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on the man’s breath. The man failed a field sobriety test and was allowed the chance to call for a ride home, the report states. He was unable to get a ride and was arrested on suspicion of alcohol public intoxication.
Under state law, a person commits the offense of public intoxication if they are intoxicated to the degree that they seem to be a danger to themselves or others.
Other reports2400 East McKinney Street – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of pushing an officer, according to a police report.
At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers received a call about two people fighting over a shirt. The officers who responded were already in the front office of the apartment complex for an unrelated incident. The caller pointed out to officers where the second incident had occurred.
Officers responded to the area and a 27-year-old woman there walked up to an officer and pushed him in the chest with both her hands. She was told to stop and to back up but again pushed the officer and was then detained, according to the report.
Officers spoke with a male juvenile on scene who claimed the woman had approached him and asked him about his shirt. The woman then grabbed him by the shirt and allegedly swung a fist at him, according to the juvenile’s report. The juvenile reportedly did not get hit but hit her back.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault by contact in relation to her alleged actions toward the officer, according to the report.
It’s not clear whether the woman and juvenile knew each other.
RoundupFrom 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 439 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
