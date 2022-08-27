Blotter
DRC

A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of indecent exposure and violating a criminal trespass notice.

At about 10:15 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of East McKinney Street for an indecent exposure call. A woman caller told police a 27-year-old man entered building and pulled his penis out while standing in front of her desk, according to a police report.

