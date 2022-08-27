A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of indecent exposure and violating a criminal trespass notice.
At about 10:15 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of East McKinney Street for an indecent exposure call. A woman caller told police a 27-year-old man entered building and pulled his penis out while standing in front of her desk, according to a police report.
The woman told police she helped the man use the phone inside the building. He laughed and returned a short time later and asked to make a phone call for him again, and while she was making the call for him, she noticed he was grasping his erect penis, according to the report. She demanded that he leave and wanted to press charges.
Officers reportedly found the man at the business next door. He told them the woman had made inappropriate comments that aroused him, and said he exposed his erect penis by lifting his shirt, according to the report.
Other reports
1200 block of East Hickory Street — A 32-year-old man displayed a knife during a confrontation, according to a police report.
At about 12:26 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area for a disturbance call. A witness told them a 32-year-old man who’d stolen a cell phone displayed a knife when confronted about the theft, according to the report.
Officers interviewed multiple parties on the scene, found a knife and had arrested the 32-year-old on suspicion of aggravated assault, according to the report.
100 block of West Hickory Street — A 41-year-old man couldn’t walk without falling over and was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, according to a police report.
At about 9:30 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area for an unconscious person call. Sheriff’s deputies, fire department and paramedics were already there before officers arrived.
According to the report, the 41-year-old tried to use his phone but couldn’t make a phone call. Officers tried to find a safe spot for the man, but the man couldn’t walk without falling over.
The man was arrested and accused of alcohol public intoxication. According to the report, officers based the arrest on the man being unable to take care of himself, not being able to stand up or call someone to come to his aid.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 394 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.