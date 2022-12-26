A 50-year-old man was booked into the county jail for the 68th time after he allegedly threatened to shoot a gas station employee and assaulted a police officer during his arrest Sunday, according to a Denton police report.
At about 12:24 a.m., police were advised there was a man threatening to shoot an employee at the QuikTrip located at 3113 West University Drive.
An officer arrived at the scene and found the man harassing customers, according to the report. An employee told the officer they’d gone outside to tell the man he needed to leave.
But the man yelled at the employee and allegedly said if they came back outside, he’d shoot them. Then he continued yelling at the clerk and other customers.
The employee told the officer they were scared the man would return because he'd been seen in the store before. The employee wanted him to be prosecuted for the alleged threats.
The officer reviewed video surveillance of the incident and reported that from his body language, it appeared the man was angry and yelling at the employee before walking out.
The man denied threatening to shoot the employee, but said he sometimes just gets angry, the report states.
The officer informed him he was under arrest on suspicion of making a terroristic threat intended to cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury. While he was initially compliant with the arrest, the report states that when the officer went to search him, he slammed his forehead against the patrol car.
The officer pulled the man away from the car to stop him from harming himself. He allegedly yelled profanities and told the officer they were going to regret this.
The police report states that because of his refusal to comply with instructions and his intentional attempts to hurt himself, the officer requested backup and a WRAP restraint device. During the continued struggle to arrest him, he allegedly kicked an officer in the leg and yelled that he was going to kill the officers and that they would regret this.
Police were eventually able to get the man into the patrol car. He was transported to the city jail and charged with assaulting a peace officer, obstruction or retaliation for the alleged threats he made to officers’ lives, resisting arrest, search or transport, and terroristic threat.
As of Monday morning, he remained in the Denton County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail. Jail records indicate this is the 68th time he has been arrested and booked into the county jail since 1997.
The man has been convicted of four felony charges in Denton County. All four were for obstruction or retaliation, in 2006, 2014 and 2022. He has also been convicted of dozens of misdemeanor charges, most of which are for public intoxication, but also include theft of service, criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Other reports
Interstate 35 frontage road and FM455 — A 62-year-old man who was arrested Sunday for fleeing from police when he was suspected to be drinking and driving made several requests to police but refused to comply when the requests were met, according to a police report.
At about 12:24, police were dispatched to a call to a call about a reckless driver. The caller said a black Toyota SUV was all over the road, going 80 mph in a 60 mph zone, and was almost striking other vehicles.
Police caught up to the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop with lights and sirens activated. The report states the vehicle weaved and failed to yield to police.
The driver eventually stopped at an intersection along Interstate 35 frontage road and FM455 in Sanger. When the officer exited their patrol vehicle, the driver quickly turned eastbound and drove into a construction zone and parked in a stall in the Sonic parking lot, according to the report.
The driver reached around in the back seat of the vehicle and did not comply with orders to show their hands and keep them out of the window, according to police. But an off-duty sergeant with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was able to look into the vehicle without the driver noticing and confirmed that the driver and passenger were not holding any weapons.
The driver exited the vehicle and police asked where he was coming from, but he didn’t answer. Police explained they were asking him investigative questions in lieu of immediately arresting him for fleeing.
But the man responded that he chose to just go to jail. Police placed him under arrest for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
When the driver had opened the car door earlier, police could immediately smell the odor of alcohol. Because of that and his driving behavior, police believed he was driving while intoxicated.
He was not very compliant during the arrest, according to the report. He allegedly twisted and turned as police tried to walk him to the patrol car. Once the patrol car door was open, the report states he fell to the ground and hit his nose on the door, causing a superficial cut that bled briefly.
The report states he refused to get up or get in the patrol car. So, police called out Sanger Fire Department paramedics to the scene. But the man allegedly refused to cooperate or allow them to medically clear him.
The man requested to speak with a sergeant. But when the sergeant responded to the scene, he refused to speak with them.
Police requested a sample of his blood to test his blood alcohol concentration. But he refused to consent and repeatedly said, “I plead the fifth.” Police received a signed warrant for a sample of his blood and transported him to the hospital.
At the hospital, he again refused to speak with another sergeant about the incident. In addition, he had requested medical attention for an unknown reason. But while at the hospital for the blood draw, he refused to be treated.
He was eventually transported to the city jail and charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, imminent danger, serious bodily injury, as in his allegedly drunken state fleeing would pose a serious threat to others’ lives.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 208 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
