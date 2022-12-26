Blotter

A 50-year-old man was booked into the county jail for the 68th time after he allegedly threatened to shoot a gas station employee and assaulted a police officer during his arrest Sunday, according to a Denton police report.

At about 12:24 a.m., police were advised there was a man threatening to shoot an employee at the QuikTrip located at 3113 West University Drive.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

