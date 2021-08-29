A man reported Saturday night that a basketball game at an apartment complex got heated, leading to him getting punched in the face by two participants and having his phone stolen, according to a police report.
The man’s girlfriend initially called police at about 9 p.m. to report there was a physical altercation at the complex in the 1200 block of Cleveland Street involving up 10 people, during which his keys and phone were stolen. Police arrived and spoke to the man, who told them he was playing basketball with several people when things got “heated,” leading to one of the participants punching him in the face.
The man knows jiu-jitsu, he said, and tackled the participant who punched him. At that point, another man got into the altercation, punching him in the face as well. The man then backed off, he told police. As he was leaving, he was able to find his keys but wasn’t able to find his phone, which he believed was stolen by one of the people involved.
The report states no security cameras were pointed at the basketball court and that the man was only able to provide officers with first names of the assailants. An investigation is ongoing for theft and assault.
Other reports
Fulton Street at West University Drive — A 63-year-old woman was arrested on a driving while intoxicated warrant Saturday afternoon after she called police to report an unknown man slapped her on the head and pushed her to the ground, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 1:35 p.m. and spoke to the woman, who said an unknown man was walking nearby and appeared upset, yelling and cursing. She said she spoke to him in an attempt to get him to calm down, but that as she was talking with him, he walked over to her with an open palm and slapped her on the head. He then shoved her to the ground with both hands, causing scrapes on her elbow, she said.
The woman wanted to press charges and the report states a suspect was possibly identified. The woman, however, had an active warrant for driving while intoxicated, and was arrested on that warrant. An investigation into the assault is ongoing.
1400 block of Teasley Lane — A woman reported damage worth hundreds of dollars was caused to her car after someone tried to break into every window, according to a police report.
Officers spoke to the woman at about noon, learning that each of the four windows on the car was damaged in an attempted break-in. It appeared someone had attempted to pry open each window, the report states, and the woman told them one of the doors was so damaged that it couldn’t open. She estimated the damage at around $750, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 427 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.