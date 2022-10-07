A 27-year-old man who was in the Denton City Jail on charges related to groping a woman punched a police officer in the face Thursday when the officer tried to transfer him to the county jail, according to a police report.
At about 4:26 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a suspicious person call in the 1200 block of West Oak Street. A man was allegedly groping women who lived at an apartment complex as they were walking up the stairs.
As police arrived and an officer got out of the patrol vehicle, the man started walking away. They told him to stop and that he was going to be detained.
The man started running toward the University of North Texas campus, according to the report. Police deployed a Taser, halting the man. Medics arrived and cleared the man.
He was placed under arrest on an evading charge. He allegedly refused to tell police his name. During a search, police found a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana inside a fanny pack he was wearing.
When they eventually learned his name, police discovered he had three warrants out of the Denton Police Department: two for public intoxication nonalcohol and one for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police went back to the apartment complex to speak with one of the tenants. She said as she and the man walked past each other on the stairs, he grabbed her butt and held onto it. The tenant said she slapped his hand away and told him to never touch her again.
The man was transported to the city jail and charged with evading arrest or detention, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice (refuse to give information) and the three warrants. He was issued a citation for assault by contact and a criminal trespass notice from the complex.
Inside the city jail at about 9:35 a.m. Thursday, officers were conducting a prisoner transfer to the Denton County Jail. The city jail is a temporary holding facility.
As inmates were being served breakfast, the man allegedly spat through the open food slot, and his saliva hit the pant leg of an officer.
Police finished loading other inmates into the transfer vehicle. The man was left for last because police decided he needed to be moved separately from the other inmates, according to the report.
An officer instructed him to place his hands through the slot so they could handcuff him. But he allegedly refused to do so. The report states he began yelling and punching his fist into his palm.
The officer entered the cell, and the man began punching the officer in the face, according to the report. The officer was eventually able to handcuff him. The officer had redness, swelling and bleeding in the mouth as a result of the punches but did not require medical attention.
Detectives completed an affidavit for assault of a public servant and harassment of a public servant, and the man was charged with those as well.
He was transported to the Denton County Jail on Thursday, where he remained Friday in lieu of $1,500 bail each for evading arrest, possession of marijuana and failure to identify. Bail amounts for the charges related to the Thursday incidents were not listed as of Friday morning.
Other reports
2300 block of West University Drive — A man who wanted a refund for a dental procedure from a decade ago said an employee hit him with a tray while telling him to leave, according to a police report.
At about 12:18 p.m., police were dispatched regarding a criminal trespass. The caller said a man was upset about a dental procedure he had received from a dental business about 10 years ago and that he wanted a refund and refused to leave.
Police arrived and spoke with the man, who said he was there to get the initial dental procedure fixed. He said employees told him to go see a specialist instead, and he was upset because he wanted a refund in order to pay for the specialist.
He said that while he was sitting in a dental chair, an employee pushed the tray that was attached to it and told him to leave. He alleged the bottom of the tray hit his ankle, causing him pain.
Police spoke with an employee, who said the man was given options about fixing the dental issue, but he became belligerent and caused a disturbance. The employee said the tray was moved to allow him to get out of the chair, and it hit him on the ankle.
There was not any visible swelling or injury to the man’s ankle, according to the report. But he said he wanted to press charges for assault.
The employee requested that the man be issued a criminal trespass notice from the property.
Police are still investigating the assault allegations.
1700 block of Poinsettia Boulevard — Two men reported that someone went into the garage of a house they were working on, pointed a knife at them and stole some tools, according to a police report.
At about 12:47 p.m., police were dispatched to a robbery call. The caller said a man with a knife stole tools.
The report states two men were doing work on a house, and one of them saw a man they didn’t know walk up to the house.
The one man walked inside to get the other. When they came back outside, they said the unknown man was inside the garage by their tools, pointing a 6-inch kitchen knife at them.
They went back inside and waited for him to leave. The unknown man took a table saw and a demolition hammer, which were estimated to cost $400 each, according to the report.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 357 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.