Blotter
DRC

A 27-year-old man who was in the Denton City Jail on charges related to groping a woman punched a police officer in the face Thursday when the officer tried to transfer him to the county jail, according to a police report.

At about 4:26 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a suspicious person call in the 1200 block of West Oak Street. A man was allegedly groping women who lived at an apartment complex as they were walking up the stairs.

