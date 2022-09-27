A man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday after another man hit him in the head with a brick, according to a police report.
At about 5:25 p.m., police were dispatched to a fight in the 1500 block of East McKinney Street. The caller said two men were fighting in a parking lot, and that one hit the other on the head with a brick and the victim fell to the ground.
The caller said the suspect was walking away. Police found him near Webb’s Statewide Bail Bonds by the Denton County Courts Building. The report states officers were able to detain the 40-year-old suspect and put him in handcuffs after signaling for the man to approach.
While he was detained, investigators were dispatched to the original call location.
Police found the victim still in the parking lot with serious head injuries, according to the report. He was bleeding from a laceration on his head and had a fractured skull. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham was not aware of his condition Tuesday afternoon.
Police spoke with a witness who said they saw the man strike the victim and the victim fall. This witness did not see a brick, according to the report, but police located one at the scene.
Police arrested the 40-year-old man and booked him into the city jail without incident. He was charged with aggravated assault causes bodily injury, and his bond amount is listed as $50,000.
The report does not specify the men’s relationship to one another, Cunningham said.
Other reports
1400 block of West Oak Street — While running from police Monday, a 31-year-old man briefly stopped to tell an officer he didn’t believe they were a real officer, according to a police report.
At about 3:52 p.m., police were dispatched for an unrelated criminal trespass call. While on the scene, the caller informed police of another man on the property they wanted police to make contact with.
Police spoke to the man, who said he had been running around a track and needed to rest. After he identified himself, dispatch informed police that the man had a warrant out of the Denton Police Department for evading arrest detention.
As police attempted to obtain more information to confirm the warrant, the report states the man started to walk away, stating he needed to get a drink.
They informed him he couldn’t do that at the moment, but the report states he suddenly ran off headed north. Police pursued him on foot and repeatedly told him to stop, according to the report.
The report states he changed directions while he ran, going in and out of various apartment complexes. Then he briefly stopped and said to the officer that he did not believe he was a real officer.
He did not comply with the officer’s instruction and began running toward the Voertman’s bookstore before he climbed a fence and ran toward Fry and West Hickory Streets.
Police located him inside a business in the 1300 block of West Hickory Street and detained him in handcuffs.
The report states that when they arrested him believing he committed the offense of evading arrest detention, they found two plastic bags on his person. One bag was empty, and the other contained 2.1 grams of a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, according to the report.
A field test of the substance provided a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine, according to the report. He was transported to the city jail, and the warrant for his arrest was confirmed.
The 31-year-old was charged with evading arrest detention, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 1 and 4 grams and the warrant for evading arrest detention.
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A 25-year-old woman gave police a false name when they approached her for checking the door handles on vehicles and entering an unlocked car Monday, according to a police report.
At about 1:37 p.m., police were dispatched in reference to a burglary of a vehicle. The caller said someone was checking the door handles of vehicles and provided a description of the suspect. The caller also said they saw the woman enter the driver’s seat of a vehicle and then get back out.
Police observed a woman matching the description standing on the shoulder of the road and turned on their emergency lights, instructing her to approach.
The woman began walking away at a fast pace despite police telling her to stop, according to the report.
Police ran to detain her and placed her in handcuffs. The caller told dispatch that police had detained the right suspect.
When police asked the woman her name, she allegedly provided a last name that did not match hers. The report states dispatch was able to run her name and received a return for the first name and her date of birth but a different last name.
Police asked about the last name that had returned for her and she alleged she did not know anyone by that last name. She said she had entered a vehicle but it was hers.
They contacted the person who owned the vehicle and she said she had recently bought the car and there was nothing in it except for the title. The title was still in the vehicle, according to the report. But she said she would like to pursue charges for the woman entering the vehicle.
As police continued to speak with the woman, she allegedly admitted to stumbling upon the unlocked vehicle and sitting inside for several minutes after trying several other vehicles.
She was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, evading arrest detention and failure to identify.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 378 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.