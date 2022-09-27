Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday after another man hit him in the head with a brick, according to a police report.

At about 5:25 p.m., police were dispatched to a fight in the 1500 block of East McKinney Street. The caller said two men were fighting in a parking lot, and that one hit the other on the head with a brick and the victim fell to the ground.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you