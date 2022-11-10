A man who was putting up flyers Wednesday reported two other men took his stapler and threatened him. After police already released the accused thieves, the man then alleged they had pulled a knife on him, too.
At about 9:28 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a report involving a fight in the 1200 block of West Hickory Street.
The victim initially said that he was hanging flyers when two men stole his stapler and verbally tried to start a fight, according to the report. He said after threatening him, they gave the stapler back and left.
When police arrived, they interviewed the two men who allegedly admitted to there being a verbal altercation but denied making any threats. The report states police also interviewed witnesses nearby and they said they did not see any disturbance in the area the victim had described.
After the initial interview, police released the suspects and told the victim they wouldn’t be making an arrest, according to the report. The victim then said one of the suspects had pulled a knife on him.
Police asked why the victim hadn’t shared that information when they initially interviewed him. He reportedly said he had forgotten that detail because he was upset and his adrenaline was high.
Police reported they completed a search of the suspects before they were interviewed and released and they did not find a knife on either of them.
Video footage of the incident was not available during the initial investigation. But the report states a camera facing the area might have captured footage of the incident. Police are still investigating it as a possible aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 388 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
