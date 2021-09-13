A 34-year-old woman driving a stolen pickup Sunday morning was arrested when she was back in Denton city limits, according to a police report.
The owner of the stolen 2002 Dodge Ram told the Denton Police Department he had a GPS tracker on the truck, which was stolen at about 4 a.m. Just before noon Sunday, he said it showed it was located in Carrollton. The report says he told police while on the phone with them that the tracker showed the vehicle was back in Denton city limits.
Police found the Dodge, worth about $5,000, and pulled the driver over in the 2300 block of East University Drive. According to the report, the driver claimed she didn’t know the truck was stolen and alleged she got it from a friend. The passenger also claimed to police that they got the truck from a friend.
The 911 caller arrived to pick up the truck and told police he wanted to press charges. The woman was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The report says she was first taken to the hospital after she reported she had trouble breathing and was then taken to the city jail.
Other reports
2200 block of West Prairie Street — Authorities said they don’t suspect foul play in a man’s death Sunday afternoon near the University of North Texas campus.
Around 3:57 p.m. Sunday, a 911 caller reported a shooting in the 2200 block of West Prairie. Police arrived and found a man's body in the front lawn of the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene and had a gunshot wound.
600 block of East Hickory Street — Shortly after the assault, a woman walked into the Denton Police Department to report that a man she knows pushed her bicycle into her Sunday evening, according to a police report.
She reported the assault happened just before 10:30 p.m. when she was walking around Hickory Street and North Ruddell Street. She told police the man approached her, yelled at her and then pushed her bike into her.
The report says she didn’t have visible injuries. She told police she wanted to press charges for assault, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 320 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 11 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
