A father went to his daughter’s bedroom at their south Denton home Thursday and found an older teenager with her, according to a police report.
That 18-year-old was later arrested on one count of indecency with a child sexual contact. The Denton Police Department went out to the home around 7:20 a.m. after the father called 911 for a criminal trespass. He told officers he found an older teen in his daughter’s bedroom that morning.
While speaking to the family, officers determined he had sexual contact with the 13-year-old girl. He was arrested and charged with indecency with a child sexual contact, which means either he engaged in the sexual activity or caused the child to engage in the activity.
It’s unclear if the parents knew the man.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A man driving a stolen motorcycle Thursday was arrested outside a Valero gas station, according to a police report.
Near the gas station, police saw a motorcycle without any license plate on it. Police spoke with the driver at the Valero gas station, who claimed the license plates detached the night before because he was involved in a crash.
The report says he also claimed he bought the motorcycle in Fort Worth the week before, but he couldn’t provide details on who he bought it from or the paperwork for it. When he showed police the vehicle identification number, they found it was reported stolen from Fort Worth.
The 38-year-old driver was arrested on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. The report says he told them he had methamphetamine in his possession, which they also found, and he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram.
1100 block of Bentoaks Drive — A Denton resident claimed she was defrauded of $430 after she got a text message about an issue with her Wells Fargo account, according to a police report.
She told police the text showed the Wells Fargo customer service number but the message said she needed to send money through the Zelle application. According to the report, she was supposed to get money transferred back to her but it never happened.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 319 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Thursday and Friday, 29 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
