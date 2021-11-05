The Denton Police Department is investigating a vehicle break-in after a man reported Thursday that someone broke his truck’s ignition and stole his amplifier, according to a police report.
A resident at Epic Apartments, 3200 S. Interstate 35E, reported the burglary around 7:49 a.m. Thursday. He told police someone attempted to steal his truck the previous night and broke the ignition in the process.
The report says he last saw his truck undamaged around 4 p.m. Wednesday. It appeared someone was able to punch out the lock on the driver’s side door.
Someone was also able to take off the steering wheel cover and shoved something into the ignition. Along with the damage, the caller also reported his $600 amplifier was missing from his truck.
According to the report, the owner estimated it would cost $400 to replace the ignition, but he didn’t know how much it would cost to fix or replace the lock. He told police he wants to press charges.
Other reports
Duncan Street and Teasley Lane — Although he denied it at first, a 15-year-old admitted to lying to police about getting into a car that didn’t belong to him Thursday morning, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported the 15-year-old to 911 dispatchers after they saw him walking around a parking lot, eventually getting into a car.
He allegedly gave police a fake name and date of birth, then admitted to lying once officers found his real identity. The report says he denied getting into a car, but he then admitted to lying about that after police said someone saw this happen.
According to the report, he allegedly told police he was walking around and saw cash in plain view in the vehicle, so he got in and took the $300. Officers spoke with the owner who said she left the car unlocked and wasn’t sure what was stolen, but she did want to press charges.
The boy was detained and taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center on a count of burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief.
100 block of North Interstate 35E — A U-Haul staffer said two trailers were taken in early October from the parking lot, according to a police report.
He reported he last saw the trailers, a $2,000 tow dolly and $5,000 auto transport trailer, on Oct 7. The report says he hoped someone might’ve turned them into another U-Haul location, so he waited to file a police report.
The theft is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 353 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 32 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.