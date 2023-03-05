A man told police he was in an altercation with a woman in a parking lot who may have keyed his vehicle, carving the word “inpatient” into the side, according to a police report.
At about 4:19 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Loop 288 for criminal mischief call.
The man said at about 4 p.m., he was backing his truck into a parking spot as a woman with pink hair stood at the spot.
He honked his horn to get her attention, and they began verbally arguing. The man left the area and went into a store.
He returned and noticed the word “inpatient” had been carved into the passenger side of his truck.
The man believes the woman might be the suspect. The man told police it would cost an estimated $1,000 to repair the damage.
The man wants to press charges, and police are investigating whether there's security footage of the incident.
Other reports
West University Drive at North Marsh Branch Road — A woman said a man pulled out a gun and shot toward her vehicle but missed, according to a police report.
At about 4:59 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area where the incident occurred.
The woman told officers that the driver had cut her off, and the man stepped out of a vehicle and shot her vehicle. Officers spoke to witnesses.
According to the report, officers located one shell casing at the site of the incident. The woman's vehicle did not have any holes or damage, and no one was injured.
Officers are checking into whether that area has any security footage.
100 block of Avenue A — A 29-year-old man was stopped for an expired vehicle registration, which led to his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, according to a police report.
At about 1:07 a.m. Saturday, officers were in the block when they saw a vehicle exiting the area with an expired registration. Officers attempted to gain the driver's attention, but he continued to drive away.
Officers had to knock on the front passenger window, and the man stopped the vehicle. Police said they immediately smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, and his eyes were red and watery.
Officers asked how much alcohol he consumed, and he said he had two beers. Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test and observed sufficient clues to indicate intoxication, according to the report.
Police again asked how much alcohol he consumed, and he said he had consumed two whiskey drinks rather than beers.
Officers searched him and located a vape device containing a THC cartridge in his pocket containing high levels of THC. The man consented to a blood draw.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
1400 block of Bolivar Street — A man told officers he saw a person breaking into his truck, according to a police report.
At about 2:29 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a burglary of a vehicle call.
The man told police he heard a banging noise outside his home, and when he went outside, he saw a man wearing a black hoodie and carrying a black backpack leaving his yard.
The man went to his truck and saw the driver's side window had been damaged. The man stated the damage would cost about $250 to $500 to repair.
Officers will review surveillance footage and are investigating. The man said no items were stolen.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 358 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.