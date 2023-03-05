Blotter
DRC

A man told police he was in an altercation with a woman in a parking lot who may have keyed his vehicle, carving the word “inpatient” into the side, according to a police report.

At about 4:19 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Loop 288 for criminal mischief call.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

