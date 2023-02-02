Police lights

A man experiencing homelessness reported someone shot him in the thigh seemingly at random when he was walking down the 1600 block of Scripture Street Wednesday, according to a police report.

At about 2:57 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to a local hospital to speak with a shooting victim. A citizen said he found the victim and transported him to the hospital.

