A man experiencing homelessness reported someone shot him in the thigh seemingly at random when he was walking down the 1600 block of Scripture Street Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 2:57 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to a local hospital to speak with a shooting victim. A citizen said he found the victim and transported him to the hospital.
When police arrived, the shooting victim was conscious and able to speak. However, the report states he had difficulty explaining what happened due to the amount of pain he was in. Medical personnel were actively treating him at the time police contacted him.
The victim told police he was walking alongside Scripture Street and a vehicle was traveling beside him. He said he heard a pop and he fell to the ground, unable to move.
Another man who was nearby helped him get into his vehicle and transported him to the hospital. The victim said he didn’t know the man, but he believes he saved his life. It’s unclear from the report whether the citizen witnessed the shooting, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
The victim said he didn’t know of anyone who would want to hurt him. He also said he couldn’t think of anything he’d done to upset someone.
Police are still investigating the shooting as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and plan to speak with the victim again. This offense is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
Other reports
200 block of North Interstate 35E — Police are investigating a burglary at a construction site Wednesday. But it’s unclear yet whether the burglars got away with anything, according to a police report.
At about 3:31 a.m., police were dispatched to a large construction site. The caller said two people were trespassing on the property and they thought the pair had entered a shipping container.
When police arrived, they searched the area but did not locate anyone. They did report that the door to a shipping container was open and the lock appeared to have been cut.
At the time of the report, it was unknown whether anything was taken from the site. But the property manager said he will confirm with police when the weather clears. The report states police believe there is video footage of the suspects, as well.
Police are still investigating the burglary.
Burglary of a building is a state jail felony punishable by up to 180 days to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
1600 block of Brinker Road — Police are investigating a burglary at a store Wednesday night where someone appears to have pried their way in and stolen vape pens, according to a police report.
At about 4:26 a.m., police were dispatched to a store regarding a burglary alarm. The dispatch notes stated there was broken glass and the motion alarms were triggered.
The report states that when police arrives, they saw the door was open and there were signs of forced entry. There appeared to be pry damage.
Police did not locate anyone inside the store. But multiple displays, including one with vape pens, appeared to have been disturbed.
The report states there is security footage of the incident. Police advised the owner to provide them a list of any items that had been taken when he’s able to return to the store.
The burglary is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 212 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
