A 33-year-old man discharged a firearm into the floorboard of his vehicle while his children were in the backseat during an argument with his wife, according to a police report.
At about 6 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at Inman Street and Center Place Driveway. A woman cried over the phone and told police that her husband had a gun, and then the line disconnected, according to the report.
The woman told officers the dispute was about whether her husband should be driving the family from a party they’d just attended. She believed he was drunk and should not be driving.
While she was in the driver’s seat and her husband was in the passenger seat, he pulled out a firearm and shot the vehicle’s floorboard, she reported.
The woman said it frightened her and her children, so she pulled over and called 911. The woman said her husband grabbed her phone from her hand, which caused the line to disconnect, according to the report. The woman reported her husband swung his hand and struck her in the mouth. Officers observed a red mark on her lip.
When the woman got out of the car, her husband allegedly drove off with the children inside the vehicle. Officers found the man at his home, and he admitted to discharging the firearm.
He was arrested on suspicion of assault, endangering a child and interfering with an emergency call.
Other reports
2400 block of West University Drive — A 24-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after falling asleep at the Whataburger drive-thru, according to a police report.
At about 11 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Whataburger for an unconscious person call.
The man had passed out in his vehicle in the drive-thru, and the caller knocked on the window, but the man did not respond. Medics arrived on the scene and had to rock the entire vehicle to get the man to wake up, according to the report.
Medics reportedly observed the man’s eyes were bloodshot and smelled alcohol. Officers contacted the man, and he told police that he had only fallen asleep and denied consuming alcohol and marijuana.
Officers administered a standard field sobriety test and arrested the man. The man consented to a blood draw.
After searching his vehicle, officers found a margarita drink about half full and a bag containing a green leafy substance, according to the report.
The man was only charged with driving while intoxicated, according to the report.
200 block of West Collins Street — A man said the vehicle he purchased and kept at a business tow lot was stolen, according to a police report.
At about 4:07 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a tow company location where a man said an unknown suspect stole a vehicle from the tow lot.
Officers contacted the caller, an employee of the tow company, and he told them the missing vehicle wasn’t a customer’s but a 2007 tan Chevy Suburban he’d purchased and stored at the location.
He told police the keys were left inside the vehicle because the vehicle was inside a locked gate. The unknown suspect was able to get inside and drive the vehicle, which was valued about $4,000. The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 280 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
