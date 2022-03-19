A 24-year-old man died Saturday morning following a shooting in the 100 block of Fry Street in which he suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Denton Police Department and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
Denton police say that at about 2:10 a.m., officers heard several gunshots in the 100 block of Fry Street. Witnesses directed them to a man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds and he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The department has not released any additional information on the circumstances of the shooting. Denton PD spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Saturday morning that an investigation was continuing.
A report from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office states Curtis Stevenson, a 24-year-old Denton resident, was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m. The incident occurred at 113 Fry Street. No manner or cause of death had been included in the report as of Saturday morning.
Other reports
2400 block of North Bell Avenue — A 35-year-old man was arrested on several warrants Friday for an October 2021 incident in which he allegedly strangled his ex-girlfriend and hit her with a frying pan, according to a police report.
The man was arrested Friday at about 11:20 a.m. on five arrest warrants in total, based on an incident from October of last year. The man’s ex-girlfriend used other peoples’ phones to contact police, reporting he assaulted her at a residence. He allegedly strangled her and hit her with a frying pan, and she was pregnant at the time.
In total, the man was arrested on warrants for aggravated assault with a weapon, assault of family or household member impeding breath or circulation, assault of family or household member with previous conviction, assault of pregnant person and unlawful restraint.
7200 block of Crawford Road — A 20-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after she allegedly brought a baby to an urgent care center but didn’t seek medical attention for the child for over an hour, according to a police report.
At about 12:33 a.m., a caller from the center reported the woman arrived in a panic with an infant, stating it was hard to get information from her and that she could be on drugs. When officers arrived, they spoke with the woman, noting she was speaking fast, breathing heavily and switching topics often.
Police determined the woman drove to the hospital with the child in her arms, not secured in a car seat. After an hour and a half of speaking with officers, she suggested there might have been a medical emergency involving the child, the report states. Child Protective Services was contacted and took custody of the child, and she was arrested on a charge of endangering a child.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.