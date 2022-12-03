Staff Writer
Police say a man left his vehicle running at a convenience store and it was stolen three minutes later. The man reportedly was able to track the vehicle with the phone he left inside it.
At about 3:19 a.m. Friday, officers were driving on the 1500 block of East McKinney Street when a man came running toward their vehicle, yelling that his vehicle had just been stolen.
The man said that he had gone inside a convenience store for two to three minutes with his vehicle running, and he came out of the store with his vehicle gone.
A passerby told police that the vehicle may have gone eastbound on McKinney Street. The man was upset and said his phone was also inside the vehicle.
The man left the location, and they could not locate him again.
At about 4:07 a.m., the caller called dispatch to say that his phone inside the vehicle showed the vehicle’s location.
Officers went to the 1200 block of East Hickory Street and found the vehicle in a parking lot unoccupied. The vehicle was verified and returned to the man.
This incident comes days after two men had their trucks stolen Tuesday while they were left running and unoccupied, according to another police report.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 – A 32-year-old man was arrested for stealing merchandise, according to a police report.
At about 1:58 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart, where an employee told police the man walked out the front door with store merchandise.
Officers located the man in the parking lot, and they immediately noticed a bulge in the front pocket of his hoodie, according to their report.
The man began to pull store merchandise from his pocket. The man verbally admitted to entering Walmart and concealing the merchandise, according to police.
The employee told police the man had walked down the drink aisle, then to the front of the store, past all points of sale and then left the store without paying.
The employee confronted the man, but he did not stop, and that’s when police were called in to assist.
The items that the man attempted to steal were valued at $35, according to police. The man was arrested on suspicion of theft. Officers also found he had an out-of-state warrant for his arrest.
1200 block of East University Drive – A caller said that a man he gave a ride to took off with his vehicle, according to a police report.
The caller told police that the incident occurred on Nov. 29. He told police that he picked up a man and stopped at another address to pick up a woman and then drove to the 1200 block of East University Drive.
The caller exited the vehicle to enter a gas station while the other man drove off without permission.
The man was asked why he waited to make a report, and he said he was trying to get the vehicle back without involving the police but was unsuccessful. The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 351 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
