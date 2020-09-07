Denton police arrested a 61-year-old man on a charge of driving while intoxicated Sunday afternoon after he crashed his vehicle.
Officers arrived in the 8000 block of Woodcreek Drive after a caller reported the crash.
Allison Beckwith, a police spokesperson, said the caller told officers “the driver drove through the fence and his driveway, coming to a rest after hitting a tree.”
The man told police “he was on the phone and hit a ditch” before crashing through the fence, according to police reports. He told police he was on his way back from the golf course, and he had consumed two beers before leaving.
The site of the crash was roughly four miles from the Denton Country Club.
Beckwith said the man declined to say the alphabet, count backwards or otherwise submit to standard field sobriety tests.
“I’m not going to take any test, I’m not going to do it,” he allegedly told police.
Officers reported he had watery, bloodshot eyes, smelled moderately of alcohol and appeared lethargic. Officers ultimately arrested him on a charge of driving while intoxicated, and the Denton Fire Department transported him to a local hospital to look over potential wound and conduct a blood draw.
Other reports
600 block of Grove Street — A caller reported someone broke a window into their home and stole several thousand dollars worth of property.
The caller estimated the burglary took place between 8:30 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
A speaker, an Apple Watch, an Xbox, multiple video games, Xbox controllers and eight pairs of Nike shoes were stolen, according to the caller. The estimated total value of the stolen property and the shattered window was $4,068.
No arrests were made and an investigation was ongoing Monday afternoon.
Interstate 35E at Buc-ee’s Boulevard — Police arrested a 33-year-old man Sunday evening after he allegedly drove drunk into another vehicle and gave officers a fake ID.
Officers arrived at the site of a reported hit-and-run at about 6:05 p.m. Sunday. A driver told police a man driving a silver Ram pickup who seemed drunk hit the back of his vehicle but had already left.
Officers found the suspect nearby and pulled him over into the Buc-ee’s parking lot. The man immediately told police he’d been in a crash and rear-ended somebody, but that he’d exchanged information with the driver, according to police reports.
He then allegedly gave police a driver’s license written in Spanish, though police reports did not specify from which country the license was issued. The driver told police he went to high school in Texas.
Officers reported a slight smell of alcohol even though the man was chewing gum. He told police he drank two beers earlier in the day and reported he was a 2 on a scale of 0-10 with 0 representing somebody who was completely sober.
Beckwith said the man told officers he answered 2 “because the sun was in his face,” but he would still be that level of drunkenness if he were driving at night. Officers conducted field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested the 33-year-old.
During a search of his vehicle, police reported they found a Texas driver’s license with a different name listed than on the Spanish license he previously gave officers.
Officers then found the man had a warrant for felony driving while intoxicated from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, as well as the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. They also found he’d been convicted of driving while intoxicated and giving a false ID to police three previous times.
The man was charged with driving while intoxicated third or more, failure to identify a fugitive, and intent to give false information to law enforcement.
Police reported did not indicate how much damage was done to either vehicle, but no injuries were reported.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 302 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.