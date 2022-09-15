When police approached a nude 19-year-old man inside a vehicle at a park, he took off driving, then crashed into a wall and tried to run away without his pants on, according to a police report.
At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, police were patrolling near South Lakes Park in the 500 block of Hobson Lane. They noticed a vehicle at the park and approached because the park is closed to the public from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
When police came up to the vehicle, the report states, they shined a spotlight through the windows and saw a nude man in the back seat rushing to put his clothes on. Police asked him to roll down the window, but he only did so partially, according to the report.
He allegedly refused to show any identification, claiming he did not have any. Police asked him to roll down the window all the way and shut off the vehicle.
Instead, he put the vehicle into gear and drove off so quickly that the tires squealed, and police followed him as he traveled on the wrong side of the road, according to the report.
He eventually crashed his vehicle into a stone retaining wall at the intersection of Belmont Street and Kentucky Derby Drive. The report states the crash caused significant damage to both the stone wall and his vehicle.
Police gave him verbal commands to get down on the ground; the report states he ignored them and took off running, wearing only a T-shirt and no pants.
Police were able to catch him, and he was jailed on suspicion of evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest on foot and causing crash-damage to a fixed object with a vehicle.
Other reports
100 block of West Oak Street — A man who was speaking to a woman on Wednesday walked away when he learned she was engaged. But when her fiancé arrived, that man confronted the man walking away with a pistol and chambered a round, according to a police report.
At about 12:22 p.m., police were dispatched to Barley & Board for a disturbance. The caller said someone had pulled a gun outside the restaurant.
Police spoke to a man who said he was outside talking to a woman, and when he learned she was engaged, he walked away.
The report states she was waiting to be picked up by her fiancé. When the fiancé arrived, he walked over to the other man and aggressively questioned him about why he had been speaking to the woman, according to the report.
He allegedly pulled a pistol from his waistband and pulled back the slide to chamber a round. He did not point the pistol directly at the other man, but that man said he thought he was going to die.
The man put his hands in the air, but the fiancé holstered his pistol and walked away, according to the report.
Police were investigating the incident as of Thursday.
300 block of South Woodrow Lane — As police tried to get a woman to leave a shelter without arresting her, she punched one of the officers in the face, according to a police report.
At about 8:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the Monsignor King Outreach Center in reference to a criminal trespass. The caller said a woman refused to leave the shelter when asked.
When police arrived, the woman was lying on a top bunk. The report states police tried to offer her several alternatives to arrest, but she refused to verbally respond.
The center’s director spoke to the woman and said she could come back after a three-week period. If someone commits a minor infraction at the center, they are suspended for a period and then allowed to return, Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Police tried to give her more time to get off the bed, but she still refused, according to the report. The director said she was going to criminally trespass her, and she needed to leave.
The report states the director told police the back of the bunk did not have any railing, so they could pull the bed away from the wall to move her out of it. Officers did so and gave her one more chance to get down.
An officer tapped the woman’s foot to get her to swing her legs off the side of the bed and sit up to get down on her own, according to the report. The woman then allegedly kicked her legs wildly, attempting to strike the officers.
She abruptly sat up and allegedly punched an officer in the face with a closed fist. The report states another officer observed a red mark on that officer’s temple.
Police were able to get the woman off the bunk, and she was placed into custody without further incident. She was charged with criminal trespass and assault peace officer/judge.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 393 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.