A man was given a citation for firing a pellet rifle in public in the 800 block of West Windsor Drive, according to a police report.
At about 10:57 a.m. Saturday, a caller told police there was a man in a pickup with a rifle in the area. The caller noted that the man did not appear to be aggressive.
Officers located the pickup in a parking lot with two men nearby. Officers saw the rifle on a stand pointing in the direction of the nearby trail, according to the report.
Officers contacted the owner of the rifle and made him put the rifle inside his truck. The man told officers he recently purchased the pellet rifle and was zeroing it. He said he was testing it better by firing it multiple times at a small target he had set up in the parking lot, according to the report.
Officers explained that it was not safe to fire the rifle within the city limits. The man was issued a citation, according to the police.
3000 block of Dana Lane — Officers found several bullet holes in a fence and shell casings in the area, according to a police report.
At about 11:26 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area to call about gunshots. A caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing multiple bullet holes in a fence and shell casings on the street, according to the report.
Officers were unable to locate any evidence at the time. Later in the day, officers found four bullet holes in a fence at a home in the neighborhood, according to the report. Officers located and collected the shell casings in a street in the area, according to the report. The incident is still under investigation.
1100 block of Dallas Drive — At about 2:37 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a vehicle burglary report. A caller told officers his vehicle was broken into. The man said several paychecks and miscellaneous items were stolen, according to a report. The man said nothing else of value was stolen.
He told officers that the thief damaged his vehicle ignition and broke the trim around the speaker on the driver’s side of the door. The incident is under investigation.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 317 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
