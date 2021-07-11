A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly strangled and struck his wife, telling officers he was angry that she woke him up, according to a police report.
The man called police at about 6:10 a.m., and they arrived at his residence in the 1100 block of Avenue A. They spoke to him and he told them his wife has a history of mental illness, the report states, and that she was experiencing some sort of episode during the night that was stopping him from getting sleep and irritating him.
The man’s wife woke him up by yelling at him and making noises, he told officers, at which point he allegedly restrained her, grabbed her neck and struck her. He said he thought he hurt her, the report states.
Officers also spoke to his wife, who said she was strangled by him and felt pain. Police observed marks around her neck.
The man was arrested on a charge of assault, family violence, impeding breath or circulation.
Other reports
200 block of West Hickory Street — Officers spoke to a man Saturday morning who told them a vehicle’s passenger pointed a gun out the window at several people on a sidewalk, after which he pointed his own gun at the passenger before the vehicle drove away, according to a police report.
A woman initially called police at about 3 a.m. to report someone pulled a gun on her and held it to her fiance’s head as well. That caller hung up, the report states, and officers arrived to find the victims and suspect had left the scene. They did speak to a nearby witness, a man who told them he heard someone yell “gun” and saw several people running from a vehicle.
In that vehicle, the man said, a passenger was pointing a gun out the window at several people on the sidewalk. The man told officers he then pulled his own gun, pointing it at the male passenger before the vehicle took off. The man gave police a description of the passenger, and an investigation is ongoing.
1200 block of West Hickory Street — A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly punched a bar employee and told police he had “a lot” to drink, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the bar at about 1:58 a.m., finding staff members were holding down the man. Staff told police he punched an employee, and when an officer asked him how much he had to drink, he responded, “A lot.”
Officers observed the man was slurring his speech and had glassy eyes, and they smelled alcohol on his breath, the report states. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 429 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.