Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

A 65-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time when he crashed a golf cart after having several drinks at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse on Thursday, according to a police report.

At about 8 p.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to an accident involving injuries at Ebony Way and Crestview Drive. When police arrived, they located a driver and a crashed custom-built golf cart.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

