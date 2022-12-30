A 65-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time when he crashed a golf cart after having several drinks at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse on Thursday, according to a police report.
At about 8 p.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to an accident involving injuries at Ebony Way and Crestview Drive. When police arrived, they located a driver and a crashed custom-built golf cart.
From the man’s mug shot, he appeared to be bleeding or bruised around his left eye and cheek, but his injuries did not require medical treatment, according to the report.
While speaking to the driver, the report states officers could smell the odor of alcohol. He allegedly had red, bloodshot and watery eyes, his speech was slurred, and he swayed and staggered.
The man said he’d had two 20-ounce beers and a 20-ounce whiskey and Coke while at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse. After conducting standard field sobriety tests, police believed the man to be intoxicated.
Police determined he had two previous driving while intoxicated convictions out of Collin County, one in 2014 and another in 2016. A third DWI is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
The man did not consent to a blood draw. But a municipal judge signed a warrant for a sample of his blood. He was arrested and transported to the city jail, where they took photos of his injuries for evidence and charged him with driving while intoxicated third or more if at trial.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — Video footage captured a man and a woman cutting security camera wires outside a hotel Thursday, but at this time, it’s unclear why they did so, according to a police report.
At about 8:52 a.m., police were patrolling the Studio 6 parking lot when a manager flagged them down. The manager said the wires to the security cameras had been cut.
Security footage showed sometime between 2:11 a.m. and 2:16 a.m., a man and a woman cut the camera wires around the business.
At the time of the report, the manager and police were not aware that any other related crime had been committed.
The manager estimated it would cost about $1,000 to repair the damage to the cameras. Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 388 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
