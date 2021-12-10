A manager watched on security footage Thursday morning as a man was stealing boxes with copper material from a business on Shady Oaks Drive, according to a police report.
The suspect, a 26-year-old Denton man, was ultimately arrested in connection with the theft around 5 a.m. Thursday when police found him. The Denton Police Department responded to a burglary in progress around 5:18 a.m. after a caller said they could see someone on their property in the 1000 block of Shady Oaks Drive taking a large box with unknown contents.
The report says police arrived, and the caller said they could see the man jumping over the fence of the undisclosed business and leaving down Shady Oaks Drive. Officers detained him and found miscellaneous copper wire inside the box.
The manager showed footage of the suspect on his property taking things from a dumpster in a secured area without permission, according to the report. The manager wanted to press charges, so the suspect was arrested and charged with theft of material under $30,000 and criminal trespass.
Police found five hypodermic needles on the suspect at the jail that still had a substance in them that officers believed was methamphetamine, the report says. The suspect allegedly admitted to using meth the day before and was charged additionally with possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1/1-B less than one gram.
Other reports
1700 block of North Ruddell Street — A woman was standing by her blue sedan when someone came up and stole it from her at gunpoint Thursday, according to a police report.
The woman’s father called police to report the carjacking. Officers were dispatched around 9:36 p.m. and learned she was in a parking lot and standing next to her car when a man approached her with a rifle, demanding the keys to her car.
She gave him the keys, and he took the blue Hyundai Elantra, according to the report. An investigation is ongoing.
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — A caller suspects someone took his bicycle from his apartment sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
The bicycle he reported stolen wasn’t described in the report. The caller told police he wasn’t home at the time of the burglary and that he believes someone forced their way into his apartment because the window locks were damaged.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 361 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Thursday and Friday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.