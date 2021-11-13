A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly berated one of his co-workers and assaulted him, causing him numerous injuries, according to a police report.
Police originally responded to the 3800 block of Airport Road at about 9:01 p.m. after a caller reported a fight had just occurred at a facility. The report did not specify which facility the fight occurred at, though there are multiple industrial distribution centers in the area.
Police observed a man yelling as soon as they arrived at the main entrance, finding him agitated. He allegedly admitted to hitting another man and said he felt disrespected by him. Officers spoke to the other man, who had multiple injuries, including a red mark on his forehead, a laceration on his arm, a visible bruise on his nose and scratches on his cheek and neck. He was also called a curse word multiple times, the report states.
After speaking with both men and witnesses, officers determined the co-workers got into a verbal altercation before the assault happened. The man was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury.
Other reports
3800 block of Market Street — A refrigerant services company reported about $50,000 in losses Friday after a box truck loaded with supplies was stolen overnight, according to a police report.
Shortly after 5:33 a.m., the report states, security camera footage captured the truck being stolen. The truck itself is worth $20,000, with the stolen refrigerant supplies worth an additional $30,000. An investigation is ongoing.
1100 block of Teasley Lane — Various symbols and words were spray painted on a bridge at the Denton County Transportation Authority Bus Operations and Maintenance facility, according to a police report taken Friday.
Police arrived at the facility at about 5:04 p.m. and photographed the graffiti, noting blue spray paint was used to draw multiple symbols and words. The graffiti was painted on a bridge connecting parts of the DCTA facility, though the report did not specify anything written or if it was related to the transportation agency.
The incident was reported as graffiti pecuniary loss between $100 and $750.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 374 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.