A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he spit at a Hooters manager when he was asked to leave, according to a police report.
At about 4:26 p.m., police responded to a call about a man trespassing at a Hooters restaurant in the 1000 block of South Interstate 35E.
The man allegedly entered the restaurant with an outside beverage. When asked to leave, he spat at the manager and threw his beer at her, according to a police report.
The man left the restaurant but later returned and the manager called the police wanting him arrested, according to the report.
When police arrived, they found the man lying in a grassy area still on Hooters property, according to the report. They arrested him on the charge of criminal trespassing. He also had a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
It doesn’t appear the manager wanted to press charges for the man allegedly spitting and throwing his beer at her, a police spokesperson said.
Other reports
300 block of Pioneer Drive — A 22-year-old man was arrested on a sexual assault charge and served with seven warrants Thursday.
On Dec. 17, a female caller reported a sexual assault. She told police the encounter was initially consensual but after she repeatedly told the man to stop, he did not, according to a police report. The assault caused her injury and bruising, the report states.
The man allegedly admitted he heard the victim say stop and continued anyway, according to the report.
After a lengthy investigation, a spokesperson said, police arrested the man Thursday. He had seven warrants along with others from different agencies, on charges including expired license plate, speeding, no driver’s license and failure to comply with a Texas motor vehicle code.
200 block of Precision Drive — No injuries were reported from an argument that led to a man shooting off a firearm, according to a police report.
At about 2 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a call about a person with a gun. The caller alleged a man was waving a gun around during an argument with two other men.
The man discharged the firearm before police arrived but there were no reports of injuries, according to the report.
Police spoke with some of the people involved but have not spoken to the suspect yet, according to the report. Police are still investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 437 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
