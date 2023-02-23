A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication Wednesday morning, then released. Later that day, police encountered him after he allegedly beat on passing vehicles while he had his pants down, and they arrested him again.
At about 2:41 a.m. Wednesday, Denton police were patrolling the 1100 block of East McKinney Street when they saw several people looking into the windows of a closed business.
Police approached the group and spoke with one 19-year-old who allegedly had red, watery eyes and was unable to stand still. The police report states he was talking rapidly and nonsensically.
His pants were unzipped and police reported the man couldn’t answer why. Officers asked him multiple times to zip up his pants, but the report states police believed he was unable to due to his level of intoxication.
The report states police believed he was under the influence of narcotics and intoxicated to a point that could put him in danger. The man said he didn’t have a place to go, though.
He was placed under arrest for public intoxication nonalcohol and transported to the city jail. There, they issued him a citation instead of charging him with a misdemeanor. He was released later the same day.
Later that day, at about 4:43 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Loop 288 for an indecent exposure call. The first caller said a naked man pressed his body up against the windows of a store.
Another caller said a man was acting violently, running into traffic, hitting cars and exposing his genitals to them.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the man matching the callers' descriptions. He was the same 19-year-old who was arrested earlier that morning. He had no shirt on, no underwear on and his pants were below his genitals, according to the report.
Police detained the man and spoke to him about the incident. He said he didn’t intentionally expose himself but his pants kept falling down and he didn’t have any underwear on. He also said he was just trying to cross the street and wasn’t running into traffic.
However, the police report states his responses didn’t make much sense and he would ramble on.
He was placed under arrest and transported to the city jail without incident. There, he was charged with disorderly conduct, exposed genitals.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 471 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.