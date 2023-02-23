Denton Police Department
The front entrance of the Denton Police Department.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication Wednesday morning, then released. Later that day, police encountered him after he allegedly beat on passing vehicles while he had his pants down, and they arrested him again.

At about 2:41 a.m. Wednesday, Denton police were patrolling the 1100 block of East McKinney Street when they saw several people looking into the windows of a closed business.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

