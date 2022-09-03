Blotter
A 44-year-old man was arrested after choking a woman and pointing a gun at her, according to a police report.

At about 3 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance call at the 2100 block of Spencer Road. A caller said a 44-year-old man was intoxicated and threatening to hurt himself and others.

