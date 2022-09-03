A 44-year-old man was arrested after choking a woman and pointing a gun at her, according to a police report.
At about 3 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance call at the 2100 block of Spencer Road. A caller said a 44-year-old man was intoxicated and threatening to hurt himself and others.
Officers arrived and saw four women leaving an apartment complex. According to the report, one of them told officers she had been allegedly strangled twice and had a rifle pointed at her.
Officers attempted to contact the man by phone due to weapons inside the residence and the threat of wanting to harm himself. Officers were not able to make contact via telephone.
Detectives on the scene responded, and a search and arrest warrant was sought and obtained. The man surrendered and was taken into custody.
The man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A 37-year-old man was arrested for threatening several employees at a bar, according to a police report.
At about 12:24 a.m. Friday, officers were in the block of Fry Street, where an employee at a nearby bar needed assistance.
According to the report, the employee said a 37-year-old man told him and other bar patrons he was going to kill them. Officers were able to locate the suspect nearby. The report states the man had multiple signs of intoxication and denied making the threats.
An officer tried to talk to the suspect, but he was not listening to the officer’s instructions to not step toward the officer, according to the report.
The man was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. At the jail, the man threatened officers and told them he was going to kill them, according to the report.
1400 block of Barnard Street — An apartment complex employee reported that a vehicle theft occurred overnight, according to a police report. Officers contacted an employee who said a white golf cart belonging to the apartment complex was stolen overnight. The employee said the cart was in front of the maintenance shop. The theft is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 416 service and officer-initiated calls and made ten arrests.
