A 29-year-old man was allegedly catcalling and whistling at women while consuming beer at Kroger, which led to his arrest for alcohol public intoxication, according to a police report.
At about 6:24 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Kroger in the 1600 block of South Loop 288 for a criminal trespass call.
The employee caller said the man was allegedly catcalling and whistling at women while drinking deer.
The employee said he had received multiple complaints about the man and showed officers the alcoholic beverages that the suspect was allegedly drinking.
The employee pointed the man to officers and spoke with him.
The man told officers he had started drinking alcoholic beverages at about 4 p.m. before arriving at Kroger. He said he consumed a 20-ounce beer at a nearby restaurant and then went to another business where he consumed more beer.
The man said he was going to call a family member for a ride home but would walk home if no one answered.
Officers said they could smell a moderate amount of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test and observed a sufficient number of clues to indicate intoxication.
Officers allowed him to call for a ride home, but he was unable to get a ride.
The man was arrested and charged with suspicion of alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
2400 East McKinney Street – A 27-year-old woman was arrested, accused of pushing an officer as officers responded to an incident, according to a police report.
At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers received a call about two people fighting over a shirt.
The officers who responded were already in the front office of the apartment complex for an unrelated incident. The caller pointed out to officers where the incident had occurred.
Officers located the 27-year-old woman, and she walked straight to the officer and allegedly pushed him with both hands in the chest.
She was told to stop and to back up but again pushed the officer. The woman was detained.
Officers spoke with the male, who was a juvenile, and said that she approached him and asked him about his shirt, then grabbed him by the shirt and allegedly swung a fist at him.
The juvenile did not get hit, but he was able to hit her back.
The woman was arrested and charged with suspicion of assault by contact. The woman was charged due to intentionally pushing the officer after being told to stop.
It's not clear whether the woman and juvenile knew each other.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 439 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
