Blotter
DRC

A 29-year-old man was allegedly catcalling and whistling at women while consuming beer at Kroger, which led to his arrest for alcohol public intoxication, according to a police report.

At about 6:24 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Kroger in the 1600 block of South Loop 288 for a criminal trespass call.

