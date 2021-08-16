Police arrested a 38-year-old man Sunday who allegedly stole from a stolen Ford F-350 earlier this month while it was left abandoned at a DATCU, according to a police report.
The suspect is one of two people caught on camera allegedly stealing from the truck that was left at the credit union at 2216 Emery St. on Aug. 4. A passerby told the Denton Police Department around 5:03 a.m. that they saw a truck there that looked like it had been in a crash.
The report says that while the stolen pickup was left abandoned at the west Denton DATCU location earlier this month, two people stole tools from the truck between 4:20 and 4:50 a.m. A police report from Aug. 4 said someone stole a man’s Ford truck from Woodspring Suites, 4505 N. Interstate 35, and used it to try to pry open an ATM at the credit union. At the scene, police found a chain hooked up to a damaged ATM and the truck.
According to the burglary of vehicles report filed Aug. 11, the items taken from the truck were tools, a rifle case and a waterproof case. The total value listed was about $188.
The man arrested was charged with burglary of vehicles. Police found him at Quakertown Park in central Denton around 12:20 p.m. Sunday and arrested him because they knew he had an active warrant out for his arrest.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said there wasn’t further mention of the other person caught on camera during the truck burglary.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A 27-year-old woman allegedly shoved another woman in the Fry Street bar area early Sunday, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the area when they noticed a large group gathering at the corner near Crooked Crust around 2:17 a.m. The report says two women were in a verbal altercation that stemmed from an earlier assault involving another woman.
According to the report, police spoke with the woman who was eventually arrested. She allegedly shoved a woman, who was not the one she was speaking with when police arrived. The suspect told police she was offended during a verbal altercation with that woman and allegedly admitted to shoving her.
Police spoke with the victim, who said the suspect was following her down Avenue A while shouting at her. She alleged the suspect approached her, put her hand in her face and shoved her, which caused her pain. The suspect was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.
2500 block of John Drive — A Denton man’s Honda Accord that was stolen and returned to him at least once before was found crashed in Cooke County on Sunday morning, according to a police report.
The owner said someone took his car sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 6:15 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, an unknown person had taken it previously at an unspecified date and it was recovered in Dallas.
Denton police registered the car as stolen and were notified around 8:40 a.m. by the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office that they found the car at the scene of a single-vehicle crash. Denton police told the victim his car was towed to Gainesville and that it was involved in a crash.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 347 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 17 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.