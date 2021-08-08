A 42-year-old man was arrested Saturday night, his second arrest in two days, after he allegedly yelled at women outside a bar, one of whom reported he exposed himself to her.
Police arrived at the 100 block of North Locust Street at about 10:20 p.m. after the manager of a nearby bar reported the man had been hollering at women for at least five minutes. The manager did not see the man expose himself, the report states, but officers spoke with the victim, a woman who said he exposed part of his genitals to her.
Officers spoke with the man, who allegedly told them he was a little drunk but did not expose himself. They observed his speech was slurred and administered a sobriety test, which he could not complete due to being unsteady on his feet and almost falling backward, the report states.
The man was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication. Friday afternoon, the same man had been arrested on another charge of alcohol public intoxication after officers allegedly found him lying near a roadway with his legs in front of oncoming vehicles.
Other reports
1900 block of Sam Bass Boulevard — Two men were arrested Saturday morning, with another under investigation, after officers allegedly found them in the process of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles, according to a police report.
At about 4:23 a.m., officers arrived at the block after a caller reported three men were underneath a pickup truck trying to cut off a catalytic converter. Police found the three men matching the description, two of which were allegedly standing next to the truck, with the other standing across the street next to another vehicle.
Police told the three to stop, after which the man standing across the street allegedly ran. The two remaining men were detained, the report states, and officers found tools and one converter in the truck they were next to, with another two converters found on the floor inside. Each of the men blamed the others for the incident, the report states, with one initially denying knowing anything about the converters or tools.
Both of the detained men were arrested on charges of burglary of vehicles and theft of property between $750 and $2,500. The third man was not identified, the report states, and an investigation is ongoing.
200 block of West University Drive — A 46-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested Saturday evening after they allegedly tried to cash more than $2,000 in stolen checks, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at a check-cashing business at about 6:16 p.m. after an employee reported the man and woman were trying to cash stolen checks. Each allegedly told police they were trying to cash checks from work, though the employee had contacted the owner of the checks, who informed them the checks were stolen from his business.
The check the woman allegedly attempted to cash was valued at $656.78, while the check the man attempted to cash was valued at $1,565.98.
Other reports
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 385 service and officer-initiated calls and made 24 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 39 people into the Denton County Jail.