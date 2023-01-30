A 52-year-old man allegedly pointed a gun at a couple in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings over a traffic dispute Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 12:40 p.m., police responded to a call about a person with a gun in the 1500 block of South Loop 288. Dispatch advised police that someone pulled a gun on the caller over a parking spot.
The caller said the suspect vehicle was a black Dodge Charger and provided a license plate number.
When police arrived, they spoke with the caller, a woman, who was visibly shaking. The woman said she pulled into a parking spot outside Buffalo Wild Wings when the Charger pulled up behind her and a man started repeatedly yelling “a--hole” at her.
She alleged the man picked up a gun and pointed it at her and her male passenger. She said the gun was close enough to her that she could see down the barrel.
The woman gave a description of the suspect. Officers found a Dodge Charger in the area that the woman identified as the suspect vehicle. Police placed the driver in handcuffs and patted him down.
At first, the driver allegedly denied threatening or pointing a gun at her, but then told police she had sideswiped him and he pulled into the parking lot behind her, telling the couple, “When you drive like this, you’re in danger of getting shot,” according to the police report. He alleged he raised his gun and showed it to the couple.
The report states he backtracked on his story a couple of times and backtracked on his claim that the couple nearly caused an accident.
With his consent, the report states police searched the glove compartment in his car and retrieved the gun. The gun was loaded, according to the report.
Police asked the couple on a scale of zero to 10, with 10 being the most confident, how confident they were that the man had pointed the gun at them rather than just showing them. They both responded with 10 and said they would like to press charges.
The man was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.
An incident report for driving while intoxicated shared the same report number as the other two charges. However, it did not appear the man was charged with DWI.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said she was unsure why and that it could possibly be an error or police became suspicious that the man was intoxicated after his arrest. She said she did not see any reports of a DWI investigation for the man.
Other reports
2200 block of Fort Worth Drive — A man reported a woman tried to strike him with her vehicle after an argument Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 3:37 a.m., police were dispatched to a call for service. The caller said a woman he knows "bashed" his car and broke the window of his home.
When police arrived, the man was visibly upset. He said following a verbal argument, the woman followed him home in her vehicle. She allegedly drove her vehicle into his vehicle multiple times and then drove aggressively through the area trying to strike him with her vehicle.
He told police he was able to dodge her vehicle. But she got out of her vehicle and struck a window on his home, causing it to break. The report did not specify whether she used her fist or an object to break the window.
Police are still investigating the incident as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 269 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
