Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 52-year-old man allegedly pointed a gun at a couple in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings over a traffic dispute Sunday, according to a police report.

At about 12:40 p.m., police responded to a call about a person with a gun in the 1500 block of South Loop 288. Dispatch advised police that someone pulled a gun on the caller over a parking spot.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags