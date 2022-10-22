Denton police arrested a 23-year-old man after a caller reported a truck with a flat tire had been speeding up and down Sanders Road.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Sanders Road about 7:31 p.m. Friday and found the vehicle in a residential driveway. The resident there complained the truck was in the way.
The driver’s door was opened, and a man was lying on the ground next to the vehicle, according to a police report. The man was asleep and could be heard snoring. An open container was inside the vehicle, but there were no keys visible inside.
Officers repeatedly shook the man to wake him until he finally woke up. Officers could smell the strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from him, according to the report.
Officers asked for the man’s driver’s license, but he instead provided an insurance card, according to the report. The man was then asked where he thought he was, and he reportedly stated, multiple times, that he was in “Dallas Denton.”
The man reportedly told police he was coming from Irving and had had one drink before driving. The man did not know what day it was, so officers informed him of the current date, the report states.
The man was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Other reports
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A 27-year-old man carried methamphetamine in a drug-free zone and resisted officers, according to a police report.
At about 12:15 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a 911 hang-up call in the area. Officers were informed there had been multiple calls about a disturbance in this area. A caller stated that the disturbance involved a white SUV.
Officers arrived and located a white SUV parked in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street. Officers made contact with the people around the vehicle, one of whom she was later identified as a 27-year-old man. The man had increasingly become hostile as the officers were speaking, according to the report.
Officers told the man to turn off the vehicle and step out due to the reports of a potential domestic disturbance and his hostility to officers.
Officers began to become concerned that he would drive away because his behavior escalated more – which officers noted was a safety concern, according to the report.
Officers informed the man that he needed to step out where officers would remove him from the vehicle, and the man reportedly refused to comply.
According to the report, officers removed the man from the vehicle, and the man physically resisted.
Officers asked if he had anything on him, that would hurt them, and he denied having anything on him; however, an officer ran his hand down the suspect’s sweatshirt and reportedly found two knives. Officers also felt an item consistent with a bolted pipe, which tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.
The man was arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
North Locust Street and West Hercules Lane — An 18-year-old man gave officers false identification and was arrested, according to a police report.
At about 3:01 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a traffic hazard in the area.
A caller said a man was standing in the middle of the street, acting erratic. Officers arrived and located the man, who reportedly got upset at the officers.
The man started to walk away from officers, and they told him to stop and that he was being detained for being in the roadway.
According to the report, the man was hesitant to provide his name and stated he didn’t have an ID and gave the officers a different name.
Officers again asked what his name was, and he provided his name at that point but a different date of birth, and officers found out the man had two Denton Police Department warrants for his arrest, the report states. The man provided officers with ID.
The man was arrested on the warrants and on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive and giving false identifying information.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 406 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.