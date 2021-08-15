A 42-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly held his phone under a woman’s dress at Golden Triangle Mall in an attempt to record her, according to a police report.
An employee of the Dillard’s in the mall called police at about 12:40 p.m. to report the man held his cell phone under a woman’s dress and that the store had video footage of him doing it. He left the store as he was followed by mall security, the employee said, and officers arrived to find him in his vehicle, still being followed by the security.
The man took an extended amount of time to pull over, the report states, but eventually did. He allegedly admitted to officers that he tried to record with his phone, but that it didn’t work because he was having phone issues.
Police reviewed surveillance footage from cameras in the store, which showed the man holding his phone parallel to the ground underneath the woman’s dress, all with the camera feature active, the report states. The man was arrested on a charge of invasive visual recording.
Other reports
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A man was transported to a local hospital Saturday afternoon after he allegedly tried to steal from another man in a parking lot and was hit on the head, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 4:48 p.m. to find both men still at the scene, one of whom had significant injuries and was subsequently transported to a hospital. They spoke to the remaining man, who was being treated for a bleeding hand, the report states. That man told officers a fight was started by the other man, who was trying to take his belongings. He admitted to striking the man in the head with an Allen wrench set, the report states, adding he was protecting himself and his belongings.
Several witnesses confirmed the man’s account that the hospitalized man was the instigator of the fight, the report states. Officers spoke to the alleged instigator at the hospital, where he allegedly admitted to being intoxicated, telling them he gets aggressive when he drinks. Neither man was arrested and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
5300 block of Whiting Way — Multiple residents reported Saturday morning that chocolate syrup was poured on their houses and vehicles, according to a police report.
In total, officers reported three criminal mischief incidents in the block within 30 minutes of each other. In the first, a man came outside to find his front door, as well as the driver-side door of his vehicle, covered in chocolate syrup. In the second, officers were contacted by a second homeowner nearby, who also noticed his front door covered in the syrup.
In the third incident, officers checked the area for more damage and saw two vehicles with syrup poured on them, though the owners of the vehicles did not realize until officers told them. An investigation into the incidents is ongoing, with homeowners checking for surveillance footage.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 424 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.