Police arrested a 35-year-old man Wednesday who a sheriff’s deputy advised had been drinking hand sanitizer and trying to open car doors, according to a police report.
At about 3:03 p.m., police were dispatched to Audura Lane and East McKinney Street to investigate an alleged shoplifting.
Once police finished responding to that call, they exited the store and observed a sheriff’s deputy talking to a man who was lying on his side in the parking lot. The report states the man was yelling expletives at the deputy.
The man was identified as being involved in a call about a suspicious person. That caller said he had been at the corner of South Woodrow Lane and East McKinney Street, throwing water at vehicles and trying to open car door handles.
Police spoke with a woman who said he had thrown liquid at her windshield as he crossed the street.
Another deputy arrived at the scene and reported that the man had also been at another business drinking hand sanitizer and also trying to open car doors.
Deputies placed him in handcuffs due to disorderly behavior, according to the report. The man was suspected to be intoxicated, police stated in the report, so he was placed under arrest for alcohol public intoxication.
As he was booked into the city jail, police learned he had an outstanding warrant out of Waxahachie for public consumption of alcohol. He was charged with the warrant as well.
Other reports
1000 block of West University Drive — A 49-year-old man entered a store Wednesday and announced he had to urinate, then exited and went to the bathroom in front of the store, according to a police report.
At about 12:13 p.m., police were dispatched to a criminal trespass call at a nearby restaurant. Staff requested police trespass a man from the property.
Police spoke with the man and told him he needed to leave. The report states he obliged and promptly left.
As police were completing the trespass notice, a person approached them and said a man matching the description of who they’d just trespassed needed assistance in front of a nearby store.
When police arrived at the store, a manager said the same man had just urinated in front of the business. They went to speak with the man and saw him walking away. He allegedly refused to stop walking when told.
Police caught up to the man and he began yelling. The report states he stretched out his arms and a glass pipe fell to the ground and rolled across the pavement.
He then was placed into handcuffs and put into a squad car, then police retrieved the pipe.
Police went back inside the store to speak with the manager who said the man walked in the store and announced he needed to urinate. When no one acknowledged him, he allegedly walked outside and urinated in front of the store.
He was charged with urinating in a public place and possession of drug paraphernalia.
100 block of East Daugherty Street — A woman reported her former roommate came over and threatened to slap her, but the former roommate and others present said there was no threat, according to the report.
At about 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched in regards to a domestic disturbance. The caller said her former roommate was inside her residence and threatening to slap her.
According to the report, police arrived at the scene and spoke with the caller’s friend who said she had locked herself inside her bedroom because she was afraid her former roommate would slap her.
Police were able to contact the caller and escorted her out of the residence. She said her former roommate came over to confront her and told her to come outside so she could slap her. The caller immediately closed the door and called police, she said.
No physical altercation occurred between the former roommates. But the caller said she wanted to pursue criminal charges for assault by threat.
Police spoke to the former roommate who said she came over to get closure from an incident between them a few months prior. She said she just came over to speak about it and allegedly denied threatening to slap her, according to the report.
There were other people at the residence who also alleged no threats were made.
The two parties went their separate ways. Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 433 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.