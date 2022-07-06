An intoxicated 18-year-old man was arrested after he was found stopped at a traffic light, according to a Denton Police Department report.
At about 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Interstate 35E when officers en route to a different call saw a vehicle stopped at a light at the intersection of the I-35E frontage road and Buc-ee’s Boulevard.
Officers arrived and spoke to the driver, who said he was returning from a party in Saginaw and was driving home. The officers reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana when they approached the vehicle, and they said the driver admitted there was some marijuana in the vehicle.
While speaking with him, the officers could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, and he also had watery eyes and dilated pupils, according to the police report. The man said he had a “little sip of beer” and a “puff of marijuana.” He said he was feeling drowsiness that was probably caused by the alcohol, and the officers administered field sobriety tests, which indicated intoxication.
The vehicle was operational, and the engine was running, and the man said he felt fine and did not know why he had fallen asleep.
A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and officers located 36 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and several bags with marijuana, according to the report.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Other reports
2700 block of Colorado Boulevard — A 22-year-old woman was arrested after striking an officer across the face, according to a police report.
At about 4:21 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a welfare check for a possibly intoxicated woman. The caller said the woman was wandering the area near the I-35E frontage road without pants, and officers were flagged down when they arrived on the scene by other bystanders who had called 911.
The bystanders directed officers to a stairwell where they said they saw the woman wandering around naked. Officers spoke with her, and she had been given clothes by a concerned resident.
The woman appeared to be intoxicated, and officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol. While the officers were speaking with her and attempting to locate her driver’s license, she attempted to grab her belongings from them and became belligerent, according to the report. She allegedly struck an officer across the face with her hand while he was attempting to speak with her further. The officer was struck in the upper right portion of his face, which caused him pain, according to the report.
The woman was then handcuffed and arrested on a charge of assault of a peace officer.
300 block of Eagle Drive — A 26-year-old man was arrested after officers found numerous drugs and a pistol in his vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, officers were patrolling when they saw a man who matched the description of a suspect in a recent theft. They went to speak with him, and the man said he knew nothing of the theft.
The man admitted to recent drug use and having drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine inside his vehicle, according to the report. He was detained, and the officers went to his vehicle, which had his girlfriend inside. Officers reported they smelled a heavy odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and saw glass meth pipes in clear view as well as a pistol wedged in between the driver’s seat and center console.
The woman was detained, and the officers began a probable cause search of the vehicle, where they found a backpack containing bags of a crystal-like substance, another bag of marijuana and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia such as pipes, grinders and bongs, according to the report. They also reported finding a pill bottle containing numerous different types of prescription pills.
The man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 421 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.