A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly pointed a pistol at a woman while driving, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a caller around 3:28 p.m. at the intersection of South Loop 288 and East McKinney Street, who said a man in a red Mustang had been chasing her.
The caller said the driver of the Mustang had been yelling profanities at her and she didn’t know why. The man asked the woman to roll down her windows, to which she refused.
The man allegedly pulled up to the woman’s car side by side, and then pointed what appeared to be a black pistol at her, according to the report.
The woman said the man had his finger on the trigger, but did not fire. The man then pulled in front of the woman’s vehicle, slammed on the brakes, and drove off.
Police arrived on the scene and conducted a high-risk traffic stop at the intersection.
The suspect was detained and denied all allegations, but did admit to having an airsoft gun in the console, but police determined it was a real pistol.
The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
3900 block of State School Road — Officers responded to a graffiti call from the Denton State Supported Living Center around 10:12 p.m. Sunday night, according to a police report.
The caller said an unknown suspect allegedly vandalized six assisted-living vehicles on the property. An employee at the living center observed what appeared to be nail polish and key marks on the windows and outside of the vehicles.
Officers observed the damage and took photos of each vehicle to place into evidence.
The estimated damage to each vehicle totals $1,000, for a grand total of $6,000.
A report was taken and investigation is ongoing.
3500 block of East McKinney Street — Police responded to a call around 10:21 p.m. from the Pecan Creek on McKinney apartment complex late Sunday night.
The caller said he and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument, and she punched him in the head and threw a book at him, according to a police report.
Police intervened and spoke to both parties. The woman denied hitting the man.
Officers were unable to determine who was the dominant aggressor since they could not observe any injuries, but ensured both parties were separated.
No arrests were made and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 341 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Sunday and Monday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.