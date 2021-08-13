The Denton Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man Thursday afternoon who allegedly masturbated in front of an employee at a video game store earlier in the day.
Police were dispatched to Game X Change in the 500 block of West University Drive around 12:22 p.m. after a store employee called 911 to report that a man had exposed himself to her once they were alone in the store.
The report says the man entered around 12:10 p.m., then walked around and waited until others had left before he approached the employee. She reported he started speaking to her, pulled out a pipe and smoked from it.
She told police she couldn’t see what he was doing at first, but then she noticed he was masturbating, according to the report. She reported she was offended and alarmed, so she told him to leave.
Police recognized him after viewing the store’s security footage, saw he was masturbating and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Around 4:56 p.m., police around West University Drive and North Carroll Boulevard saw a man who resembled the culprit and approached him, knowing there was a warrant out for his arrest, according to the report.
The man put some of his belongings down and tried to destroy a rock-like substance he pulled out from his pocket, police reported. The report says the man has a history of use and possession of rock cocaine. Police told him to stop and that he was under arrest.
The man is accused of resisting arrest by pulling away from police. He was eventually handcuffed.
He was charged with indecent exposure, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and resisting arrest.
Other reports
900 block of Prairie Street — Police are investigating a case involving a 911 caller who frequently calls and uses racial slurs toward dispatchers, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a call for service at the intersection of South Bradshaw and East Prairie streets. The report says the dispatcher noted the caller used a racial slur. Police tried to contact the caller.
According to the report, this caller has a history of using racial slurs and other abusive language toward whichever Denton dispatcher answers their call. A Denton police spokesperson said the caller was complaining about noise. An investigation is ongoing.
5200 block of Mills Road — While no one was at his property for about a month, a 911 caller’s Dodge, travel trailer and two lawn mowers went missing, according to a police report.
The caller reported on Thursday that someone stole items from his property. He told police no one was there between July 15 and Aug. 10. The report says he noticed on Tuesday that some of his things were gone.
He said a $6,000 2007 Dodge Ram, a $25,000 travel trailer, an $800 lawn mower and $3,500 lawn mower were taken. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 527 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 24 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.