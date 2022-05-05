A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after multiple people said he jumped in front of vehicles and hit passing cars, according to a police report.
At about 4:51 p.m., police responded to a call regarding the man at East McKinney and North Bradshaw streets.
Upon arrival, police saw a man matching the caller’s description. As police approached, the suspect was arguing with another man, who seemed agitated, according to the report. Police separated the two and questioned them.
The man police observed arguing with the suspect said he was driving east on East McKinney and was attempting to move into the next lane. He saw the suspect walking on the side of the road, and as he drew closer, the suspect jumped from the curb into the road, according to the report.
The man had to drive on the sidewalk to avoid hitting the suspect, and multiple other vehicles also had to move to avoid striking him, according to the report.
Police spoke to the suspect, who said he was just walking on the sidewalk the whole time and denied the caller’s allegations, the report states.
The suspect had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech, according to the report, and he told police he had one beer two or three hours prior.
The man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication and transported to the city jail.
Other reports
800 block of North Bell Avenue — A 28-year-old man was arrested after police saw him standing over a woman with a knife in his pocket, yelling at her, according to a police report.
At about 12:18 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance call where the caller said they heard a woman screaming.
When police arrived at the apartment complex, they could hear yelling and followed the sound to an apartment with the door wide open, according to the report.
Through the doorway, police saw a man bending over and yelling in the face of a woman who was crying on the couch with her arms folded on her chest, the report states.
Police entered the apartment and observed a large knife in the pocket of the man, so an officer grabbed the knife and tossed it away from the parties involved, according to the report.
Police asked both to step outside, and the man allegedly refused. Police placed the man in handcuffs to detain him and questioned the two separately.
The woman’s neck and arms were red, according to the report. She said her boyfriend was upset with her and that when she got home, he grabbed her arms and threw her outside.
At one point, he allegedly shoved her against a wall and pressed his forearm to her neck, restricting her breathing.
She said she broke free and sat on the couch, and that’s when he began yelling in her face. She didn’t know he had a knife in his pocket and was concerned he would have tried to use it, according to the report.
The man said he didn’t know how she got the marks and denied causing them.
Police arrested the man and charged him with assault family household member impede breath circulation.
300 block of East McKinney Street — A 42-year-old man with three prior convictions was again charged with public intoxication Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
At about 11:56 a.m., police responded to a call about an unconscious person in a gravel parking lot.
Fire personnel arrived first and determined the man did not need medical attention but advised police they suspected the man was intoxicated, according to the report.
Police made contact with the man, who they said was lethargic, had bloodshot eyes and had slurred speech. On the ground next to the man was an empty malt beverage can, according to the report.
Police asked the man questions, but he could not respond to all of them, according to the report. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 370 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.