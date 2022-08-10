A wanted 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after exposing himself on more than one occasion to several children and their families as they shopped, according to a police report.
The first incident occurred about 5:10 p.m. May 31 when police were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Loop 288. A mother alerted the store’s staff of a man who allegedly exposed himself to her teenage daughter.
Police reviewed surveillance footage from inside the store and saw the man first allegedly walk up behind an adult woman with his erect genitals out, and take a photo. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it’s unknown if he touched the woman.
The man was not charged in relation to this incident. Cunningham said it’s possible the victim could not be identified and contacted or she did not want to press charges.
Soon after, the man approached the teenage girl. The girl said she was looking at clothing when she turned around and saw the man with his genitals exposed. She said he did not touch her or say anything to her and walked away after she saw him.
Another incident occurred June 10 in the 2700 block of West University Drive. A woman said she was in the store with her husband and four children — all minors ranging from 6 years old to teenagers — when a man exposed himself.
The mother said she saw him walking down the aisles with his erect genitals poking out of his pants. The report states she yelled at him and he ran away. She said she believes she was the only one who actually viewed his genitals.
Police made contact with the man Tuesday at his residence in the 14000 block of Corral City Drive in Corral City. He was placed under arrest without incident.
Other reports
1600 block of East McKinney Street — An unknown suspect pried open the doors of a commercial freezer at a local business between Monday and Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 9:46 a.m., police were dispatched to Zach’s Shaved Ice in regards to criminal mischief. The caller said someone damaged a refrigerator.
Between 8 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, an unknown individual tried to pry open the business’s commercial ice freezer. The estimated cost to fix the doors was about $600.
“Though this may sound like a small thing, right now no small business is doing well with the rise in cost of everything and this type of extra expense is devastating,” the business said in a Facebook post.
At the time of the report, the business had not reviewed security footage to see if the suspect was caught on camera.
200 block of North Locust Street — Police are investigating a report from a company that said someone used the company credit card to pay for gas without permission, according to a police report.
At about 10:11 a.m., police were dispatched in reference to a company credit card allegedly being used without the company’s consent. The report states the card had been used to purchase $1,500 in gas since mid-July.
No one had permission to use the card for such purchases, according to the report. The company wants to file charges for unauthorized use of the card.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 347 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.