Blotter
DRC

A wanted 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after exposing himself on more than one occasion to several children and their families as they shopped, according to a police report.

The first incident occurred about 5:10 p.m. May 31 when police were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Loop 288. A mother alerted the store’s staff of a man who allegedly exposed himself to her teenage daughter.

