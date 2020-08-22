A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday morning, a day after he allegedly punched his mother in the face, according to a police report.
A friend of the man’s mother called police Friday to report he had punched her in the face Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived and reported the woman had a large bruise around her left eye and a laceration next to it. She told police she was in fear he would become violent again.
When police spoke with the man, he initially said his mother punched herself, but when questioned further, he allegedly admitted to causing the injuries. The man was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Other reports
2300 block of Vanderbilt Court — A 34-year-old woman was arrested Friday night after allegedly assaulting her sister and a disabled woman her sister is the caretaker of, according to a police report.
Police arrived and spoke with the woman’s sister, who said she got in the front seat of her vehicle and the woman slammed her car door in her face, hitting her in the nose. A fight then ensued, she said, and police reported that she had a bloody nose and visible scratches. During the incident, the woman also allegedly pushed a disabled woman out of her wheelchair and punched her in the face.
Police spoke with the woman, who told them her sister began yelling at her and assaulted her. A separate sister, also present at the incident, confirmed the other sister’s story and that the woman was the initial aggressor, the report states. Police arrested the woman on one charge of assault against an elderly or disabled individual and one charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
1900 block of Emerson Lane — A 41-year-old man turned himself in to police Friday morning on an active warrant for a vehicle accident that took place on July 11, according to a police report.
On July 11, police responded to a call of a heavily damaged truck in a yard. The caller told police someone got out of the vehicle and left the scene. Police investigated and determined the truck hit two vehicles in the area before becoming disabled, the report states. The man was arrested Friday on a charge of duty on striking unattended vehicle.
1400 block of Eden Lane — Police were notified Friday afternoon that a church was vandalized for the second time in a week, according to a police report.
Two of the building’s windows had been broken out and police reported seeing a rock next to at least one of them that appeared to have shattered it, the report states. Last Saturday, police were notified that the church had been vandalized for several damages estimated at a total cost of over $1,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 362 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 31 people into the Denton County Jail.