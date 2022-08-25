Staff Writer
A man said another person who took issue with the way he drove got out of their car and punched his side mirror Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 7:13 a.m., a man called police to report a criminal mischief incident. He said an unknown man had assaulted his car.
The caller was driving in Denton when an unknown man exited his vehicle and approached him. This man began yelling at him about the way he was driving.
The report states the man then punched the side mirror of the caller’s Honda. The caller said he believed he will have to replace the entire mirror and estimated it would cost $1,000.
Police are still investigating.
Other reports
North and South Locust Street — Police are investigating two burglaries committed along Locust Street early Wednesday morning and whether the incidents could be related. A group of three people was observed at each scene, and the incidents happened about two miles apart, according to police reports.
At about 4 a.m., police responded to an alarm call in the 500 block of South Locust Street. The store’s alarm company said three people were actively inside.
The report states when police arrived, they saw the front door had been pried open. They set up a perimeter around the building.
Police gave commands for the people to exit the building, but no one came out. Through the alarm company, police confirmed the culprite were no longer inside.
After clearing the building, police met with an employee at the scene. The employee found multiple items, such as cigarette cartons, and cash from the register were missing, according to the report. Including the damage to the door, the estimated loss was $5,200.
Then at about 10 a.m., police were dispatched to a call about a burglary at a store in the 2800 block of North Locust Street. An employee said when they arrived, they found the door was open and some cash, several liquor bottles and cigarette cartons were missing.
Police determined through the store owner and alarm system that motion was detected in the store at about 2 a.m. While reviewing security footage, the report states police observed three men make entry to the store.
Police are still investigating each incident. The investigation will consider whether the two burglaries are possibly related, Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
2800 block of West University Drive — A 37-year-old man tried to conceal over a thousand dollars of stolen items by paying for a pack of soda and a Lego set Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 5:19 p.m., police were dispatched to a store regarding a shoplifter. A loss prevention associate said they had a man in their office.
Police spoke with the man, who did not have a clear explanation for his behavior, according to the report.
The associate alleged the man filled his shopping cart with several expensive items but paid only for the less expensive ones — a pack of soda and Legos worth $19.95.
The report does not include a list of the expensive items, Beckwith said. But the total of unscanned items was over $1,100.
Dispatch informed police that the man had been previously criminally trespassed from the store. He was placed under arrest and charged with criminal trespass and theft of property between $750 and $2,500.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 445 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.