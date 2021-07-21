A man who purchased a few things at Walmart on University Drive Tuesday allegedly went back into the store to steal a second batch of the same things, according to a police report.
Officers with the Denton Police Department were called out to Walmart on University around 8:22 p.m. after a caller said there was a shoplifter in the store. The suspect allegedly purchased a vacuum cleaner, a baby gate and an unnamed third item before loading them into his vehicle.
He’s accused of going back into the store, putting those same items in his shopping cart and showing the receipt for the initial purchase rather than paying for the second batch of items. A 911 caller also said he was in the process of loading his shopping cart for a third time.
The suspect denied stealing upon his second entry into the store and said he was only at the store for groceries. The report says employees checked his cart and found that, before police stopped him, he had many goods that he didn’t pay for in the cart.
The total for the first theft came out to $528.32 and the second came out to $361.57. He was arrested and charged with theft of property between $750 and $2,500.
Other reports
700 block of Juno Lane — A pregnant woman’s roommate assaulted her and damaged hair tools Tuesday evening, according to a police report.
The pregnant woman called 911 to report the disturbance. Police were dispatched around 6:39 p.m., but the caller’s roommate was gone by the time they arrived. The report says the roommate was in the process of moving out when she started throwing things and struck the caller on the left side of her face.
Police left to complete the report and were notified the assailant returned while they were gone. According to the report, about $100 in hair tools were damaged. Children were in the home at the time, so police contacted Child Protective Services. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
700 block of Thomas Street — A 911 caller found some documents and a money order she received recently were missing from her home, according to a police report.
She told police she believes someone forced their way into her home, stole the documents and $100 money order, as well as a small lamp. The report says she waited to file the burglary report because she wanted to make sure she hadn’t misplaced it.
There were no other details in the report about when she received the documents or when she returned home to find them missing. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
200 block of East Mulberry Street — Police found “GROD” spray painted in purple ink onto an electricity box Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
They contacted the city’s Community Improvement Services to have the graffiti removed.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 417 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 37 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.