A 64-year-old man is accused of touching his genitals while following a woman around a Dollar Tree shop Sunday morning, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a suspicious person call around 11:37 a.m. after a woman called 911 and told dispatchers she was being followed by a man in the area.
She told police she crossed Loop 288 to get to Dollar Tree, 2305 Colorado Blvd., and noticed a driver look at her before making a U-turn. She alleged he tried to talk to her but she didn’t say anything in return and instead continued to walk to the store.
The report says she noticed his vehicle outside the store when she looked out the window as she was shopping. She then dialed 911 to get police assistance while she wrapped up her shopping.
A witness flagged down officers when they arrived and told them he saw a man following a woman aisle by aisle, fixated on her and rubbing his genitalia the whole time.
Police spoke with the caller, who said she wasn’t aware he was in the store following her. According to the report, the suspect admitted he was attempting to speak with her but he denied seeing her in the store, following her inside the store and touching himself.
He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, offensive gesture or display in a public place.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A man who bought a video camera from a garage sale told police he believes there’s invasive footage on the camera from a public bathroom, according to a police report.
Police spoke with the caller over the phone around 9:50 a.m. Sunday. The report didn’t give a date for when he purchased the camera, an off-brand similar to a GoPro.
He reported a memory card was still in the camera after he bought it and that video in the card appears to be invasive recordings in a public bathroom. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
100 block of Avenue A — Two men arguing with a turkey leg vendor early Sunday were arrested on charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm, according to a police report.
Officers patrolling the Fry Street bar area saw a group of people arguing with a food vendor and customers. The report says the group left and returned in a vehicle shortly after, circling the area twice and using explicit language toward the food vendor. Police stopped them in their vehicle after seeing it didn’t have a front license plate.
An officer flashed a light into the rear passenger area and saw a handgun under one passenger’s foot, according to the report. The driver reported he had a gun on the driver’s side. The back passenger, 20, was charged with unlawful carrying a weapon because he is under 21, and the driver, 24, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon because his gun was in plain view and not in a holster, the report says.
The new permitless carry law says Texans of age can carry a concealed handgun or carry it openly if it’s in a holster.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 411 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 28 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.