A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly took a truck near a Denton restaurant and was eventually detained in Dallas by Lewisville police, according to a police report.
A report on the incident from Denton Police states the department responded to a vehicle theft call in the 2800 block of South Interstate 35E at about 7:29 p.m., with the caller reporting their truck was stolen. At least three people observed the vehicle being operated by an unknown person, the report states, though it does not specify if they saw a theft occur or saw it being driven later on.
The people began to follow the truck in their own vehicle, according to the report, following it to Lewisville. Denton police connected with Lewisville police, who pursued the truck into Dallas. The truck was stopped then, and the driver was detained after a brief foot pursuit, though the report does not detail an exact timeline.
Denton police eventually took custody of the man driving the truck, who allegedly told them another man said he would pay him money to drive it from Denton to Dallas. The report did not specify how he accessed the truck. He was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly screamed at and got into an altercation with customers at a bar and proceeded to run from police, according to a police report.
At about 1:57 a.m., officers were informed by bar staff that an altercation was happening. When they arrived, they observed the man screaming at people and trying to break loose from the crowd. As officers went to secure him, he allegedly began running, looking back at police several times as they gave him orders to stop.
Officers were able to detain him outside a nearby restaurant and placed him in handcuffs. They observed the smell of alcohol coming from him, and he was arrested on charges of alcohol public intoxication and evading arrest or detention.
1100 Hopkins Drive — A 38-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after she allegedly returned to her mother’s house despite being previously trespassed from it, according to a police report.
The woman’s sister called police at about 7:56 a.m. to report she saw her in their mother’s house via security cameras. The woman had allegedly already been issued a criminal trespass notice in January, and had already been arrested for violating the notice, the report states.
Police arrived and spoke to the woman, who allegedly told them she knew she wasn’t allowed in but had returned to look for an identification card. The report does not specify how she entered the home. She was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 420 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 49 people into the Denton County Jail.