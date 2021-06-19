A 47-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly threw a punch at his estranged wife during a struggle over her purse, according to a police report.
At about 8:27 p.m., an off-duty police officer reported seeing the man grab the woman’s purse in the 800 block of East McKinney Street and pull it away from her in an ensuing struggle. He also observed the man swing his arm as if to punch the woman, though the report states he did not see the swing connect.
Responding officers arrived and spoke to the man, whom they observed had injuries on his knees, a bleeding lower lip and other minor injuries. He allegedly denied touching the woman and said the injuries were from a fall while running. The woman told police she felt soreness due to the purse wrapping around her hand when the man grabbed it.
The man’s injuries were treated by medics and when officers began handcuffing him, he allegedly resisted by pulling away from them. He attempted to break the officers’ grasp on him, the report states, before he was placed into a squad car. He was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury to family member and interference with public duties.
Other reports
1600 block of Anna Street — A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after officers determined he was the primary aggressor in a fight with his girlfriend that allegedly included him throwing her to the ground and strangling her, according to a police report.
The man called police to report his girlfriend was attacking him, and officers arrived at about 2:13 a.m. He told officers she attacked and bit him for no reason, though police also spoke with her. She was crying throughout the conversation, the report notes, and told them her boyfriend got physically aggressive with her following an argument, throwing her on the ground and strangling her.
The woman said she bit the man in self-defense, and officers determined both of their injuries to be consistent with the woman’s account of the incident. The man was arrested on a charge of assault of a family or house member impeding breath or circulation.
500 block of South Loop 288 — A woman called police Friday morning to report her vehicle’s hood and right side were damaged significantly and purposefully by someone else, according to a police report.
The woman told police an angry client struck her vehicle’s hood and right front quarter panel, though the report does not specify what was used to strike it. Officers reported the incident as criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 405 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 39 people into the Denton County Jail.