A 32-year-old man who threatened to punch a bar manager was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and assaulted an officer as he resisted arrest, according to a police report.
At about 9:47 p.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 3300 block of Unicorn Lake Boulevard. The caller, a bar manager, said a man had threatened to hit her.
When police arrived, the bar manager said the man and other people involved in a fight left in a hurry. But she said the man would be returning because he left his credit card behind. The report states one person described him as very aggressive toward the bar manager and patrons.
Police watched a man matching the description return to the bar, according to the report, and the bar manager confirmed this was the person who had allegedly been drinking, causing a disturbance and threatening her.
As they spoke with the man, the report states police observed slurred speech, red eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol. He said he had two shots of whiskey and allegedly admitted to getting into an argument with another man at the bar.
The bar manager said she tried to break up that fight and when she turned around, the man had his fist in her face. He allegedly told her that if she hadn’t turned around, he would’ve punched her in the back of the head.
The bar manager didn’t want to press charges. She did ask that he be criminally trespassed from the bar and police did so.
Police attempted to conduct standard field sobriety tests. While one test provided sufficient clues to indicate he was intoxicated, according to the report, the man was allegedly argumentative and refused to do any more tests.
He was placed under arrest and into double-lock handcuffs. According to the report, while walking back to the patrol vehicle, the man allegedly tensed up his arms and stopped walking, attempting to turn away from and fight against the officers. At one point officers took him to the ground and he allegedly clamped down on an officer’s inner upper arm with his hand and fingernails, causing visible abrasions and pain.
After he yelled profanities and allegedly grabbed at the officers’ uniforms and hands to resist arrest, police used a restraint device on him.
The report states the man refused to consent to a blood draw. So police applied for a warrant to obtain a specimen of his blood. A judge granted the warrant and he was transported to a local hospital for the blood draw.
He was then transported to the city jail and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault of a public servant and resisting arrest. He remained in the jail as of early Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $12,000 bail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 371 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
